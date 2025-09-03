Who Is Arun Gawli, AKA ‘Daddy’? Mumbai’s Underworld Don-Turned-Politician Freed After 17 Years in Murder Case |

Mumbai: Arun Gawli, the gangster-turned-politician, widely known by his nickname 'Daddy', was released from Nagpur Central Jail after over 17 years due to a Supreme Court bail order in a 2007 murder case. At 70, he had served a life sentence for the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar. Gawli plans to visit Dagdi Chawl in Mumbai.

Who Is Arun Gawai AKA 'Daddy'?

Arun Gulab Gawli, also known as Arun Gulab Ahir, was born on 17 July 1955, in Kopargaon, Ahmednagar district, Maharashtra. He rose to prominence as an Indian politician, underworld don, and retired gangster. In the 1970s, Gawli and his brother Kishor entered the Mumbai underworld, joining the criminal gang called the 'Byculla Company' led by Rama Naik and Babu Reshim. This gang dominated criminal activities in central Mumbai, including areas like Byculla, Parel, and Saat Rasta. After Rama Naik's police encounter death in 1988, Gawli assumed leadership and operated from his residence, Dagdi Chawl.

Connection With D-Company

Gawli's gang faced intense competition with Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company during the late 1980s and 1990s. He founded the Akhil Bharatiya Sena political party in Maharashtra. Gawli's early career included jobs at Simplex Mills, Godrej & Boyce, and Crompton Greaves before working for gangster Parasnath Pandey. He married Zubeida Mujawar, who became Asha Gawli, and they had five children.

The Byculla Company, formed in 1977 by Rama Naik and Babu Reshim, united the Maharashtrian gang community in Central Mumbai. Gawli joined to settle scores and the gang gained power by eliminating rivals, including Shashi Rasam, and assisting in a significant assassination for Dawood.

Gang Wars And Arrests

Under Gawli and Naik’s management, the Byculla Company initially handled Dawood Ibrahim's operations in Mumbai. However, their relationship soured over a property dispute, and after Naik's murder in 1988, allegedly orchestrated by Dawood, Gawli sought revenge, triggering a brutal gang war. This conflict involved violent shootouts and led to significant casualties on both sides until Gawli's arrest in 1994.

The 2007 Murder Of Shiv Sena leader Kamlakar Jamsandekar

Gawli faced numerous arrests and police interventions as Mumbai law enforcement frequently targeted his operations, but he often evaded conviction due to insufficient witness cooperation, driven by fear of retaliation. In August 2012, he was convicted in the murder case of Shiv Sena leader Kamlakar Jamsandekar, resulting in life imprisonment, notably after a lengthy trial involving substantial evidence compiled by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Political Connections & Conflicts

In terms of political engagement, Gawli gained support in the 1980s from Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray, who publicly defended him against police actions. However, tensions escalated over time, leading Gawli to create his political faction, the Akhil Bharatiya Sena, after conflicts with Shiv Sena members.

Political Journey As MLA

Gawli was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Mumbai Chinchpokli constituency in the 2004 elections. His political presence benefitted from local support due to his Marathi roots. Despite initial successes, Gawli encountered major challenges when his nephew Sachin Ahir turned against him, joining Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

Ahir's candidacy against Gawli in the Lok Sabha elections contributed to Gawli's declining political influence, while Gawli's daughter Geeta served as a corporator for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Movies Based On His Life

Gawli's life has inspired various portrayals in popular culture, with films such as the Marathi movie "Dagadi Chawl" and the Hindi film "Daddy" depicting aspects of his life, with actors like Ankush Chaudhari and Arjun Rampal taking on roles based on him. Additionally, the character Ganesh Gaitonde in the Netflix series "Sacred Games," from Vikram Chandra's novel, is loosely inspired by Arun Gawli's persona.

Recent Updates

The 70-year-old Gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli appeared at Nagpur airport shortly after his release, showing significant physical changes, looking almost unrecognisable and is expected to visit Dagdi Chawl in Mumbai.

The Supreme Court granted bail, considering Gawli's long confinement and age, with his appeal pending since 2006. The case had seen multiple legal twists, emphasizing his health and prolonged imprisonment in the final decision.