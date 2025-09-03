 Gangster Arun Gawli AKA 'Daddy' Walks Out Of Nagpur Jail After 17 Years, Looks Unrecognisable In White Beard | Video
Gangster Arun Gawli AKA 'Daddy' Walks Out Of Nagpur Jail After 17 Years, Looks Unrecognisable In White Beard | Video

Gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, also known as 'Daddy', who was serving a life sentence for the killing of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar, stepped out of Nagpur prison around 12.30 pm after completion of legal formalities. A video that surfaced online showed him almost unrecognisable with a white beard. Gawli is likely to visit Dagdi Chawl in Mumbai's Byculla later today.

Mumbai: Gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, also known as 'Daddy', walked out of Nagpur Central Jail on Wednesday, after more than 17 years in prison, following a Supreme Court order granting him bail in a 2007 murder case. The 70-year-old, who was serving a life sentence for the killing of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar, stepped out of prison around 12.30 pm after completion of legal formalities.

Gawli Looks Unrecognisable In Fresh Video

Shortly after his release, Gawli was seen at Nagpur airport, preparing to leave for Mumbai. A video that surfaced online showed him almost unrecognisable with a white beard and he can also be seen to have gained some weight in prison over the years. Gawli is likely to visit Dagdi Chawl in Mumbai's Byculla later in the evening.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh granted bail on August 28, noting Gawli’s long confinement and advanced age. The court observed that his appeal in the case had been pending for over 17 years and posted the matter for final hearing in February 2026.

About Jamsandekar Murder Case

Gawli was booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in connection with the Jamsandekar murder. Arrested in 2006, he was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mumbai Sessions Court in August 2012.

The case had seen multiple legal twists over the years. In June 2024, the Supreme Court had stayed a Bombay High Court order granting Gawli premature release, siding with the Maharashtra government’s contention.

The government argued against his early release, but the HC had dismissed its objections, directing officials to issue a consequential order. When the state sought more time to implement the ruling, the HC gave an extension but warned against further delays. The matter eventually landed before the apex court, which intervened.

In his petition, Gawli had argued that the state’s refusal to grant him premature release was arbitrary and unfair. The top court, while not deciding on the merits of that claim, took into account his prolonged imprisonment, health concerns and age before granting conditional bail.

