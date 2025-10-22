‘Chanakya Of Indian Politics’: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Wishes Home Minister Amit Shah On His 60th Birthday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday extended warm birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, describing him as the “Chanakya of Indian politics.” Taking to X, Fadnavis lauded Shah’s political acumen and leadership, calling him a great leader and a visionary whose contribution to the nation remains unmatched.

On this sacred occasion of Bali Pratipada and Diwali Padwa, may divine blessings bring prosperity, strength, and good health to all.

बलिप्रतिपदा अर्थात दिवाळी पाडव्याच्या सर्वांना मंगलमय शुभेच्छा! आपणा सर्वांना सुख-समृद्धी, ऐश्वर्य व उत्तम आरोग्य लाभो, ही प्रार्थना!… pic.twitter.com/img4mrdVKh — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 22, 2025

“Heartiest birthday greetings to a great leader and the ‘Chanakya’ of Indian politics, Hon. Union Home Minister and India’s first Minister of Cooperation, Shri @AmitShah ji! Wishing you a long life and good health!” Fadnavis wrote on X. The Maharashtra leader’s message drew wide attention as the two have shared a long political journey within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Shah often seen as the party’s chief strategist.

PM Modi Hails Shah’s Dedication and Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his greetings to Shah, commending his unwavering commitment to public service and national security. “He is widely admired for his dedication to public service and hardworking nature. He has made commendable efforts to strengthen India’s internal security apparatus and ensure every Indian leads a life of safety and dignity,” PM Modi posted on X, praying for Shah’s long and healthy life.

Birthday greetings to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. He is widely admired for his dedication to public service and hardworking nature. He has made commendable efforts to strengthen India's internal security apparatus and ensure every Indian leads a life of safety and dignity.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2025

Shah, who turned 60 this year, has been a key figure in shaping the BJP’s organisational strength and electoral strategies across states, including Maharashtra.

Leaders Across India Extend Wishes

Birthday greetings for the Home Minister poured in from political leaders across the country. AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami praised Shah’s “steadfast leadership, tireless dedication, and commitment to strengthening national unity.”

Several other BJP leaders and allies echoed similar sentiments, crediting Shah for his sharp political insight and ability to navigate complex challenges with precision — traits that have earned him the title of “Chanakya of Indian politics.”

As the wishes continue to flood social media, Shah’s towering influence within the party and the larger political landscape of India remains as significant as ever.