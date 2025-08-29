 Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arun Gawli In 2007 Murder Case Of Shiv Sena Corporator
Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arun Gawli In 2007 Murder Case Of Shiv Sena Corporator

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in the 2007 murder case of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar-Jamsandekar, after noting his long incarceration. Gawli, 76, had been booked under the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 MCOCA.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 04:10 AM IST
article-image
Supreme Court grants bail to gangster-politician Arun Gawli in 2007 murder case | File Pic

Appeal Pending For Over 17 Years

While granting him bail, a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh considered Gawli's advanced age and the fact that his appeal seeking bail had been pending before the top court for 17 years and three months. The bench posted the matter for final hearing in February 2026.

Earlier Premature Release Blocked By SC

Earlier, in June 2024, the top court had stayed the Bombay High Court's decision granting premature release to Gawli. Following this, the top court extended its stay order on Gawli's premature release.

Gawli, in his plea, claimed that the state authorities' rejection of his application for premature release was unjust, arbitrary and liable to be set aside.

State Opposed Premature Release

The Maharashtra government opposed his plea before the High Court for premature release. The HC had rejected the state government's contentions and gave authorities four weeks to pass a consequential order in that regard.

However, on May 9, the government again moved the HC, seeking four months to implement the April 5 order stating that they had challenged the verdict by moving the top court.

The HC then gave the government four more weeks to implement the April 5 order for the premature release of Gawli and made it clear that no further extensions would be granted.

Also Watch:

Background Of Case

Gawli was arrested and underwent a trial in 2006 for the murder of Jamsandekar. In August 2012, the Sessions Court in Mumbai sentenced him to life imprisonment in the murder case.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

