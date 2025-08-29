Ganeshotsav 2025: Sale Of Ganpati Idols On Quick Commerce Platforms Jumps 300% As Devotees Opt For 10-Minute Deliveries

Devotees increasingly opt for 10-minute deliveries of eco-friendly Ganesha idols through quick commerce platforms this Ganeshotsav | FPJ

Mumbai: Gone are the days when Indians would spend hours exploring the markets to find the perfect Ganpati idol to be brought home for Ganesha Chaturthi as devotees are rapidly turning to quick commerce platforms to get their beloved bappa brought to their doorstep in only 10 minutes. Data shows that the sale of Ganesha idols through quick commerce platforms has increased by a whopping 300% from last year.

Millennials and Gen Z Drive Online Trend

India’s digital shoppers, especially millennials and Gen Z, are leaning hard into the convenience culture as they rely upon quick commerce platforms which deliver every daily essentials to their home within minutes. The digital-age trend has also reshaped the way traditional festivals are celebrated as devotees are shifting to these platforms to buy Ganesha idols.

As a result, platforms like Blinkit, Zepto and BigBasket Now witnessed a significant spike in demand for Ganesha idols, offering convenience to time-strapped urban customers.

BigBasket Records Massive Festive Sales

Tata Group’s quick commerce enterprise bigbasket claimed that it sold over 35,000 Ganesha idols before this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi festival. This was a 300% increase in sales in comparison to the idols sold last year. Moreover, it recorded 1.3 lakh banana orders and Rs 1 crore worth of pooja flowers and torans.

Seshu Kumar, chief buying and merchandising officer at bigbasket, said, “We are delighted to have played a role in making the festival memorable for our customers. From eco-friendly idols to the freshest fruits, flowers, and sweets, every product was curated to bring customers closer to the spirit of the festival. The overwhelming response shows how customers value the combination of tradition with the speed and convenience of modern retail, and we are proud to enable that.”

Swiggy Instamart Partners with Dagduseth Temple

On the other hand, Swiggy Instamart tied up with Pune’s Dagduseth Temple to deliver modak prasad in Pune as well as Mumbai. Its expanded selection of festive assortments also includes eco-friendly idols along with multiple varieties of flowers, diyas, modaks and puja essentials.

“This Ganesh Chaturthi, Instamart has significantly expanded the festive assortments so that everything from modaks and flowers to puja samagri is available to users in 10 minutes. To keep up with the consumer demand, we have over 25 types of modaks from kaju to chocolate modaks,” said a Swiggy Instamart spokesperson.

Urban Shoppers Embrace Digital Aagman

What was once a ritualistic shopping spree through crowded bazaars has now, for many urban Indians, become a digital affair conducted through swipes and taps. Experts believe that this shift is mostly the result of people, who live in nuclear families, juggle busy work schedules and simply don’t have the time or patience to navigate chaotic marketplaces.

Vaishnavi Patil (29), who has been bringing Ganesha idol at her Dadar residence for the last three years, said, “This year, while ordering groceries from one of these platforms, I came across the festive store which also sold idols and I was instantly thrilled with the news. The process of swiping through idols of various sizes and colours and getting them delivered to my doorstep within 15 minutes was really convenient.”

However, not all the devotees are a big fan of this new-age convenient shopping method for festivals as for many, visiting these markets is a cherished annual ritual.

Malad-resident Anurag Shinde (36) said, “The soul of Ganesha Chaturthi lies in the sensory overload of markets with the smell of agarbatti, the sounds of conches and the bartering with idol-makers. Online shopping can never match the feeling of the physical shopping spree in the market where we go from one artist to another, navigating through crowded streets, looking for the perfect idol. Additionally, we cannot enjoy the aagman of bappa as it is someone else who carries the idol to our home.”

Quick Commerce Platforms Saw Huge Demand For Decoration Materials

The quick commerce platforms have been curating special festive ranges, during religious festivals, which extend across fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, sweets, puja kits and general merchandise, making it a one-stop destination for customers preparing for the 10-day festival.

However, materials and props used to decorate the home for bappa’s arrival have been the most sought after items. This includes flower torans, fairy lights, electric diyas as well as backdrops for the idols.