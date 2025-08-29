Mumbai News: Overburdened Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali Faces Hygiene, Security And Infrastructure Lapses

Patients struggle amid overcrowding, hygiene lapses and poor maintenance at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali | FPJ

Mumbai: A bizarre incident recently unfolded at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital, popularly known as Shatabdi Hospital on S.V. Road, Kandivali (W), where an emergency patient with a fracture was left waiting for nearly two hours before receiving basic treatment.

The delay, according to eyewitnesses, arose due to confusion between doctors and dressers over who should apply the slab (plaster). Doctors insisted that dressers carry out the procedure under their supervision, while the dressers maintained that doctors should take the lead. This standoff resulted in prolonged inaction, leaving the patient in pain.

The matter was eventually escalated to senior authorities, after which another doctor intervened and applied the slab. While the patient was finally treated, the episode has raised troubling questions about professionalism, accountability, and the hospital staff’s approach towards emergencies.

History Of Negligence And Poor Hygiene

This is far from the first time Shatabdi Hospital has come under the scanner for negligence. In October 2017, the hospital faced a shocking rat infestation. Two elderly patients were bitten by rats while admitted, sparking outrage and earning the hospital a reputation for poor hygiene. The incident prompted the BMC to issue notices to the cleaning and housekeeping contractors, but years later, little appears to have changed.

Overcrowded And Overburdened Facility

Barely over a decade old—the hospital was inaugurated in 2013—Shatabdi Hospital was envisioned as a state-of-the-art civic medical facility catering to lakhs of residents in Mumbai’s western suburbs. Today, it is grappling with chronic problems typically seen in far older institutions: overcrowding, poor maintenance, hygiene lapses, and operational mismanagement.

The hospital caters to patients not only from Kandivali but also Borivali, Malad, Dahisar, Goregaon, and extended areas such as Palghar district and Mira-Bhayandar. For the economically weaker sections across these regions, it is often the only affordable healthcare option. However, the sheer patient load has pushed the system to breaking point.

Strain On Beds And OPD

During monsoon, bed occupancy shoots up to 129%, forcing patients to share beds. Effectively, every fourth bed accommodates two patients. Hospital records for 2024 show 39,242 admissions, 36,219 discharges, and 1,499 deaths.

The outpatient department (OPD) too is overwhelmed. It records between 2,000 and 2,500 patients daily, with the number often crossing 3,000 during monsoon. “This is the first major hospital for people from Mira-Bhayandar, Palghar, and nearby areas,” said Dr. Ajay Gupta, Deputy Medical Superintendent of Shatabdi Hospital. He added that average bed occupancy remains 110% throughout the year.

The hospital has a sanctioned capacity of 444 beds, of which 416 are operational, including 58 intensive care beds across ICUs, MICUs, PICUs, and NICUs. Despite this, the demand far outweighs supply.

Persistent Cleanliness Issues

Cleanliness remains one of the most persistent problems. “Patients frequently complain of dirty toilets and filth in common areas. The problem is compounded by the presence of animals inside. Rats are regularly spotted in corridors, while stray dogs roam freely, including in the first-floor pediatric ward. Cats are also a common sight. Outside, the compound is overrun with stray dogs, making the premises unsafe and unhygienic,” said social activist Vipul Vora.

The administration has admitted that stray dogs remain a menace. At one point, as many as 26 dogs were found inside the premises. “We complained to the BMC. They picked up the dogs for sterilization but released them back on campus since the law doesn’t allow permanent displacement,” Dr. Gupta explained.

Adding to these woes is the failure of the centralized air-conditioning system. During monsoon, leaking pipes cause water seepage into patient areas, worsening dampness and raising infection risks instead of providing comfort.

While the hospital claims to follow a “Zero Prescription” policy—ensuring patients receive all essential medicines in-house—activists argue otherwise. “Not all medicines prescribed by doctors are available. Patients routinely end up purchasing drugs from outside. Even basic items like multivitamins, Vitamin C, Nitrofurantoin (for urinary infections), and Betadine gargles are often unavailable,” said Vora.

The paediatric ward, despite having ICU facilities, is partly located near general wards, raising the risk of cross-infections among children who are already vulnerable.

Blood Bank And Medicine Shortages

One of the most critical lapses lies in the hospital’s blood bank, which operates only in a single shift. After evening, relatives of patients are told to arrange blood from private sources—a near-impossible task in emergencies.

With an average of 20–25 deliveries daily, the demand for blood is constant, yet the facility fails to provide round-the-clock service. “As I often visit the hospital, I came across incidents where patients’ relatives were forced to go out to arrange blood during night,” said Vora.

Security And Infrastructure Failures

Though space has been earmarked for a component separation unit, the plan remains on paper, with the existing blood bank running below capacity.

If infrastructure and medical services weren’t enough, security inside the hospital is also a serious concern. An FPJ reporter visiting the premises recently found glaring lapses in surveillance and accountability. In one case, a mobile phone belonging to a patient’s relative was stolen from the women’s general ward in broad daylight.

Despite security guards being present, the theft went unchecked. When the victim sought CCTV footage, guards insisted it could only be shown after a police complaint was filed. The woman was left running from one guard to another in desperation, highlighting the lack of responsibility among hospital security staff.

Hospital Response And Efforts

Despite several challenges, the hospital administration has successfully managed the outsourced CT scan and MRI facilities. According to Dr. Gupta, the maximum waiting period for these services is just one week. In fact, patients from other hospitals, including Nair, are often referred here for these diagnostic tests.

“We have taken several measures to ensure that patients are not referred elsewhere, given the facilities we already have,” said Dr. Gupta. He added that the hospital is also working to tackle rat infestation and the presence of stray dogs.

“Patients visiting the hospital must also exercise better civic sense and avoid throwing food, which attracts rats. We have removed many false ceilings and ensured that leftover food is not discarded within the premises,” Dr. Gupta explained.