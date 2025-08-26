Mumbai News: Kandivali’s Shatabdi Hospital Sets Record With 35 Deliveries In 24 Hours

Kandivali’s Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital (Shatabdi Hospital) | File Photo

Mumbai: Kandivali’s Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital (Shatabdi Hospital) witnessed a record-breaking day on August 25, performing 35 deliveries in just 24 hours — the highest ever in its history.

Breakdown of Deliveries

Of the total, 23 were caesarean sections (LSCS) and 12 were normal deliveries. The medical team also managed four critical care cases and successfully treated one post-LSCS postpartum hemorrhage (PPH), referred from a private hospital.

Hospital Officials Laud Staff Efforts

“This is a record for our hospital. We have no idea if any other hospital has managed such a number of deliveries in one day in Mumbai” said Dr. Ajay Gupta, Deputy Medical Superintendent, adding that Shatabdi Hospital caters to patients from a wide catchment area stretching from Palghar to Goregaon.

Mothers and Newborns Stable

Hospital administration noted that despite the unprecedented load, all mothers and newborns are stable. "The achievement highlights the dedication of doctors, nurses, and support staff who managed the surge with efficiency," said Dr Gupta.

Comparison with Other Hospitals

Similarly, in 2024, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, one of the busiest maternity centres in Marathwada, recorded 66 deliveries on a single day, while averaging 52 daily births through the year.

Though Shatabdi’s figure is lower, it marks a significant milestone for a municipal-run hospital in Mumbai’s western suburbs, which often functions beyond its sanctioned capacity while serving thousands of families.