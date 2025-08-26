Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed By Friend Over ₹1,000 Loan In Trombay; Attempted Murder Case Registered

Trombay rickshaw driver stabbed by friend over unpaid ₹1,000 loan; police register attempted murder case | Representative Image

Mumbai: A rickshaw driver was brutally stabbed by a friend and fellow driver over an unpaid loan of just Rs 1000. The victim, Manikandan Rameshkumar Arjun, 31, sustained serious injuries in the attack. The Trombay Police have registered a case of attempted murder against the accused, identified as Indrajit Devidas Patil.

Dispute Over Borrowed Money Turns Violent

According to the FIR, the complainant Manikandan, a resident of Trombay, Cheetah Camp, he used to drive a Swift Dzire owned by Patil for Ola and Uber services. During that time, he had borrowed a small sum of Rs 1,000 from Patil but had failed to return it.

Knife Attack at Trombay Rickshaw Stand

The altercation took place around 11:30 PM on August 24, when Manikandan was waiting for passengers at a rickshaw stand near the Post Office in Trombay. Patil confronted him and, in a fit of rage over the unpaid loan, grabbed a knife from a nearby chicken tandoori stall and repeatedly stabbed Manikandan.

Victim Rushed to Hospital; FIR Registered

Manikandan was immediately rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi by his fellow drivers. After receiving initial treatment, he was able to file a complaint. The Trombay Police have since booked Patil for attempted murder and launched an investigation into the matter.