 Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions
Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions

While the civic body claims that nearly 52% of idol immersions take place in artificial ponds, locals allege that only a handful of immersions are carried out there each year.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions | Representative Image

Even as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) continues its annual practice of creating artificial ponds for Ganesh idol immersions, citizens and activists have raised questions about their actual usage and effectiveness.

Cultural Beliefs Drive Natural Immersions

While the civic body claims that nearly 52% of idol immersions take place in artificial ponds, locals allege that only a handful of immersions are carried out there each year. “Despite lakhs of rupees being spent, hardly any idols are seen being immersed in these ponds. Most devotees continue to prefer natural water bodies due to cultural traditions,” a resident said.

Call for Transparency in Reporting

Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions
Navi Mumbai Citizens Question Use Of Artificial Ponds For Ganesh Idol Immersions
Activists have appealed to the administration to ensure greater transparency in reporting immersion data. They have suggested appointing security guards at every artificial pond to maintain proper records of each immersion, including the devotee’s name and mobile number.

article-image

Need for Better Planning & Monitoring

They further argued that if natural water bodies and artificial ponds are located side by side, culturally rooted devotees are more likely to choose natural immersion sites. Hence, better planning and stricter monitoring are essential to make the artificial pond initiative successful.

“At the very least, the Corporation should not present misleading statistics, especially on a matter as crucial as the environment,” citizens said.

