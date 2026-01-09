 Maharashtra News: 205 Govt Officials Booked In Corruption Cases Yet To Be Suspended, Mumbai Range Tops ACB List
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: 205 Govt Officials Booked In Corruption Cases Yet To Be Suspended, Mumbai Range Tops ACB List

Maharashtra News: 205 Govt Officials Booked In Corruption Cases Yet To Be Suspended, Mumbai Range Tops ACB List

ACB data shows 205 government officials booked in corruption cases across Maharashtra are yet to be suspended, with Mumbai reporting the highest number. Education, municipal bodies and police departments top the list, even as the ACB registered 682 corruption-related cases in 2025.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 03:09 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau data highlights delays in suspending officials booked in corruption cases, with Mumbai reporting the highest number of pending actions | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 08: Statistics from the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) show that at least 205 officials from various government departments across the state who have been booked in corruption cases are yet to be placed under suspension.

The Maharashtra Police itself figures among the top three erring departments. The statistics also revealed that the maximum number of officials who have not been suspended are from the Mumbai range.

Officials from 19 departments named

According to the statistics, till November last year, there were 205 government officials from 19 different government departments who were yet to be placed under suspension by their respective departments. Out of these 205 officials, 36 are Class I, 37 Class II, 120 Class III and 12 Class IV officials.

FPJ Shorts
Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Accused Driver Santosh Sawant Moves Sessions Court For Bail, Claims Crash Occurred While Avoiding Pedestrian
Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Accused Driver Santosh Sawant Moves Sessions Court For Bail, Claims Crash Occurred While Avoiding Pedestrian
Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Temporary Bail Plea Of IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar’s Husband Purushottam Chavan In ₹24.78 Crore Cheating Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Temporary Bail Plea Of IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar’s Husband Purushottam Chavan In ₹24.78 Crore Cheating Case
Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts 42-Year-Old Man For Raping And Impregnating Woman, Sentences Him To 8 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment
Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts 42-Year-Old Man For Raping And Impregnating Woman, Sentences Him To 8 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment
Maharashtra News: 205 Govt Officials Booked In Corruption Cases Yet To Be Suspended, Mumbai Range Tops ACB List
Maharashtra News: 205 Govt Officials Booked In Corruption Cases Yet To Be Suspended, Mumbai Range Tops ACB List

Education, civic bodies top list

Further analysis revealed that 48 officials from the Education/Sports department, followed by 36 officials from municipal corporations and urban development departments, are among the highest for not suspending officials allegedly involved in corruption cases.

This was followed by 26 officials each from the Revenue/Registration/Land Records department and the Police/Jails/Home Guards department, and 16 from the Rural Development department.

Mumbai range reports highest cases

The statistics further revealed that most cases in which officials were not placed under suspension were reported from Mumbai (47), followed by Thane (43), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (29), Pune (23), Nashik (22), Amravati (16), Nagpur (14) and Nanded (11). Some of the cases in which officials have not been placed under suspension date back to 2014.

20 officials yet to be terminated

The ACB statistics also revealed that 20 government officials from various departments who have been booked in corruption cases are yet to be terminated. Till December 2025, the ACB registered a total of 682 corruption-related cases across the state, including 669 trap cases and nine cases related to disproportionate assets.

Call for stricter action

Police officials said that public servants who have been convicted should be issued notices and terminated immediately from government service. They added that the Chief Secretary is expected to conduct monthly review meetings with department heads to seek explanations for delays in taking required action.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Maharashtra ACB Registers 669 Corruption Cases In 2025; Revenue And Police Departments Top List
article-image

ACB cases in 2025

. 205 – government officials yet to be suspended

. 20 – government officials yet to be terminated

. 669 – trap cases registered by ACB last year

. 9 – disproportionate assets cases

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Accused Driver Santosh Sawant Moves Sessions Court For Bail, Claims Crash...

Bhandup BEST Bus Accident: Accused Driver Santosh Sawant Moves Sessions Court For Bail, Claims Crash...

Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Temporary Bail Plea Of IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar’s Husband...

Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Temporary Bail Plea Of IPS Officer Rashmi Karandikar’s Husband...

Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts 42-Year-Old Man For Raping And Impregnating Woman, Sentences Him To 8...

Mumbai Sessions Court Convicts 42-Year-Old Man For Raping And Impregnating Woman, Sentences Him To 8...

Maharashtra News: 205 Govt Officials Booked In Corruption Cases Yet To Be Suspended, Mumbai Range...

Maharashtra News: 205 Govt Officials Booked In Corruption Cases Yet To Be Suspended, Mumbai Range...

BMC Elections 2026: Injured Shiv Sena (Shinde) Candidate Haji Saalim Qureshi Says He Did Not See...

BMC Elections 2026: Injured Shiv Sena (Shinde) Candidate Haji Saalim Qureshi Says He Did Not See...