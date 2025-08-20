Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered

16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old student was brutally stabbed in a shocking daylight attack in the PMGP Colony of Mankhurd on August 18. The victim, Shailesh Avinash Zade, was on his way home from school with his classmates when he was assaulted by Sarfraz Jahangir Sheikh, also known as 'Chand'. The attack was reportedly motivated by a suspected romantic relationship between Zade and the accused's sister.

Attempted Murder Case Registered

The incident, which led to an attempted murder case being filed at the Mankhurd police station, began with a prior dispute. The victim, Zade, who lives in Mankhurd's Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Nagar, is a 10th-grade student at a school in the PMGP Colony. The accused, Chand, who lives in the same vicinity, had a sister who was good friends with Zade.

Accused Suspected Affair With Sister

However, Chand suspected that Zade was in a romantic relationship with his sister. Chand, had confronted Zade on August 13 over the alleged affair. Following this argument, Chand's elder sister filed a complaint against Zade and his family at the Mankhurd Police Station.

Teen Stabbed Repeatedly in Street Attack

On the day of the attack, at around 12:30 PM, Zade was on his way home with three of his classmates. The accused, Chand approached him and asked him to come along, but Zade refused. Enraged, Chand immediately pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the teenager.

Victim Escaped to School for Help

The sudden and violent assault in the middle of the street created a panic among onlookers. Wounded, Zade ran back to his school to save his life. He narrated the incident to the school principal, Tanaji Namdeo Chavan.

Police Alerted, Boy Rushed to Hospital

Chavan immediately informed the Mumbai police control room. The Mankhurd Police rushed to the scene and took the injured Zade to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. After initial treatment, doctors transferred him to Rajawadi Hospital for further care.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai Crime News: Two Held For Stabbing Youth To Death Over Old Dispute

Complaint Filed Against Accused

Following his treatment, he, along with his parents, went to the Mankhurd Police Station and filed a complaint against Chand. The police have registered a case under relevant sections, including Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, along with other applicable sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.