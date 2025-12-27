Thane On Alert After Back-To-Back Leopard Sightings; Wild Cat Spotted At Wagle Estate Day After Pokhran | WATCH

Thane On Alert After Back-To-Back Leopard Sightings |

Thane: A leopard was spotted in the Warli Pada area of Thane's Wagle Estate during the night on Friday, December 26. This latest incident came just a day after a leopard was sighted in the afternoon of December 25, in the densely populated Pokhran Road No. 2 area of Thane.

Search Operation Underway

The CCTV footage was shared by 'viral karbhar' on their official Instagram handle. After the leopard was spotted in the footage, a team from the forest department was informed, who immediately reached the spot. However, even after a thorough search on Friday night and Saturday morning, the leopard was nowhere to be found.

Patrolling, Trap Cameras To Spot The Leopard

According to the Loksatta.com report, the forest department suspects that the leopard might have come from the Yeoor forest near the Wagle Estate area. As a safety measure, the department has increased patrols in the Warli area and has also installed camera traps to monitor and locate the leopard.

Pokhran Road Leopard Incident

In Pokhran Road No. 2, the leopard was spotted in a shuttered factory near Bethany hospital, following which teams from the forest department and Vartak Nagar police station arrived at the site.

Residents of nearby residential societies have also been assured not to panic and have been briefed about the protocol to be followed in case anyone spots the animal.

Recent Horrific Leopard Attack In Bhayandar

Last week, panic gripped the BP Road area of Bhayandar East after a leopard attacked seven to eight residents in and around Parijat Society, leaving several people injured and triggering chaos in the densely populated locality.

After nearly six hours of a coordinated operation, officials successfully administered a precise tranquilliser dart, subduing the leopard without causing harm to the animal or rescue personnel.

The attack also injured a young bride-to-be who suffered severe facial injuries and underwent plastic surgery at KEM Hospital. Her brother called the incident a “failure of the system,” blaming unchecked deforestation and poor planning, and questioned accountability as the leopard was later captured.



