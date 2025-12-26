Leopard Sighting In Thane’s Pokhran Area Sparks Panic As Forest Department Intensifies Vigil In Densely Populated Area

A leopard was sighted on Thursday afternoon in the densely populated Pokhran Road No. 2 area of Thane, leading to panic among residents, forest department officials said. |

Thane: A leopard was sighted on Thursday afternoon in the densely populated Pokhran Road No. 2 area of Thane, leading to panic among residents, forest department officials said. It was spotted in a shuttered factory near Bethany hospital, following which teams from the forest department and Vartak Nagar police station arrived at the site, he said.

Pravin Mane, senior inspector at Vartak Nagar police station said that they were alerted after a resident claimed to have spotted the wild cat around 2 pm roaming inside the premises, following which the forest department was alerted.

Narendra Muthe from the Thane forest department said they have stepped up vigil after the incident and set up camera traps to confirm presence of the wild cat in the area. Residents of nearby residential societies have also been assured to not panic and have been briefed about the protocol to be followed in case anyone spots the animal.

