Mumbai Crime: Khar Police Foil Murder Attempt On Real Estate Businessman Over Shop Ownership Dispute; 2 Accused Arrested

Mumbai, Dec 26: The Khar Police arrested two individuals for allegedly attempting to murder a real estate businessman following a violent attack in Khar West.

On December 24, a deadly attack was carried out on real estate businessman Hemant Dalal, 64, over a dispute related to the ownership of a shop located in the Nira-Villa building, opposite the Khar railway station (west). However, the timely intervention and courage shown by Constable Anil Jadhav of the Khar Police Station saved Dalal’s life.

Accused Booked and Arrested

The Khar Police registered a case against Roshan Patel alias Singh and Vijay Patel for allegedly attempting to murder and arrested them on the same day.

Background of the Property Dispute

According to the FIR, the complainant, Dalal, a resident of Nalasopara East, owns a property in the Nira-Villa building opposite Khar railway station on the west side. He had earlier filed a case regarding the disputed shop in the Small Causes Court, Bandra (East).

As per the court order, on April 15, 2025, the shop was sealed through a bailiff and, under police protection provided by the Khar Police, possession of the shop, earlier held by Roshan Patel alias Singh, was taken from him and handed over to Dalal.

Threats and Prior Complaint

Angered by the court’s decision, the accused allegedly nursed a grudge against Dalal and began threatening him, preventing him from approaching the shop. As a result, Dalal had lodged a non-cognisable (NC) complaint against Patel two days prior to the incident.

Attack with Bamboo Stick and Sickle

On December 24, at around 2.30 pm, when Dalal went to the lane below the Nira-Villa building, he encountered Roshan Patel, who allegedly started arguing with him. The argument escalated into a physical assault, during which Roshan Patel allegedly struck Dalal with a bamboo stick.

Hearing the commotion, Vijay Patel, who resides in the same locality, arrived at the spot and allegedly instigated Roshan by telling him to “cut his throat” using a sickle.

Following this, Roshan Patel reportedly brought a sickle from his house and attacked Dalal with the intention to kill, inflicting multiple blows on his head, forehead, eyes, hands and other parts of the body. Dalal sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Constable’s Timely Intervention Saves Life

During the incident, Constable Anil Jadhav, who was on duty at the police outpost near Khar railway station, heard the commotion and immediately rushed to the spot.

While the accused was attacking Dalal with the sickle, Constable Jadhav, showing presence of mind, deflected the blows with his baton and managed to save Dalal’s life.

Accused Arrested, Victim Hospitalised

The main accused, Roshan Patel alias Singh, and his accomplice Vijay Patel were subsequently taken into custody along with the weapon used in the attack.

The injured Dalal was immediately shifted to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West for treatment with the assistance of the Khar Police Station’s mobile patrol team. According to doctors, his condition is currently stable.

Sections Invoked and Police Appreciation

In this case, the Khar Police have registered an FIR against Roshan Patel alias Singh and Vijay Patel under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 49 (punishment of abetment where the act abetted is committed), and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Sanjeev Dhumal, Senior Police Inspector of Khar Police Station, along with other senior police officers, appreciated the constable’s courage.

