 Mumbai Crime: Malwani Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl In Clinic; Unauthorised Practice Suspected
The Malwani police have arrested a 44-year-old doctor accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl during a clinic visit. The incident has raised concerns over patient safety and the doctor's credentials. Police are verifying his qualifications as the investigation continues.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
Representational image | Image generated using AI Grok

Mumbai: The Malwani police have arrested a 44-year-old doctor following allegations of sexual abuse and molestation involving a 12-and-a-half-year-old girl. The incident reportedly took place within the confines of his clinic during a medical examination, sparking concerns over patient safety and the legitimacy of the practitioner's medical credentials.

The victim, a resident of the local area, had visited the clinic alone to seek treatment for a lip fracture. According to a Mid-day report citing the police records, the doctor, a resident of Kandivali who has operated the Malwani-based clinic for several years, allegedly exploited the situation.

The minor alleged that during the procedure, the doctor instructed her to lie down and proceeded to touch her inappropriately. The victim reported experiencing severe mental distress and embarrassment following the encounter, which led to the formal complaint.

Accused Doctor Booked Under POCSO Act

Upon receiving the complaint, Police Sub-Inspector Shivaji Mohite registered the initial First Information Report. The case was later handed over to Assistant Police Inspector Prashant Mundhe, who led the investigation and moved to take the accused into custody. According to the report, the 44-year-old has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 10 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Beyond the criminal charges of assault, the investigation has expanded into the doctor’s professional background. Initial inquiries revealed that while the accused holds a degree in acupuncture, he was allegedly performing a wide range of medical treatments for which he may not have been authorized. Police officials stated that they are currently in the process of verifying all degrees and certificates displayed at the clinic to determine if the accused was practicing medicine beyond his legal scope. The accused was produced before the sessions court on December 24.

