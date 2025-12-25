Mumbai Crime: Mechanic Kidnapped, Assaulted And Threatened At Gunpoint For Refusing To Join Gang In Chembur; Case Registered

RCF police register a case after a mechanic was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and threatened at gunpoint for refusing to join a local gang in Mumbai | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai, Dec 25: In a shocking incident triggered by a refusal to join a criminal gang, a 30-year-old mechanic was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and threatened at gunpoint after he refused to join a local gang. The primary accused allegedly intimidated the victim by claiming high-level connections with notorious gangsters while serving time in Sabarmati Jail.

Accused Lures Victim Under Pretext of Drinks

The RCF police have registered an FIR against four individuals following the ordeal faced by the victim, identified as Shabbir Abdul Rashid Sheikh, a resident of New Bharat Nagar.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Shabbir Sheikh, was allegedly targeted by Irfan Ismail Sheikh, 28, a local resident of the same area. On December 2, at around 8.45 pm, Shabbir was returning home from work when Irfan called him and asked him to come near his house for drinks. When Shabbir reached the spot, Irfan allegedly pressured him to join his gang, saying, “Why do you call others ‘Bhai’? I have my own gang; work with me.”

Assault After Victim Refuses Gang Offer

Shabbir refused, stating that he was happy with his own work, which allegedly enraged Irfan. The argument escalated into a physical fight, after which Irfan allegedly called his associates. Soon, Manohar alias Manya, 24, Sonu, 21, and one unidentified man arrived from a nearby building.

The group allegedly threw Shabbir to the ground and assaulted him with fists, kicks and a wooden bamboo stick. He was then forcibly taken to a room on the first floor of an adjacent building.

Gun Threat and Claims of Gang Links

Irfan allegedly placed a pistol against Shabbir’s head and threatened to kill him, claiming he had previously stayed in Sabarmati Jail and had links with big gangsters. The accused later fled the spot, leaving Shabbir badly injured.

Victim Initially Afraid to Approach Police

Traumatised by the incident, Shabbir returned home and informed his father, Abdul Rashid, and sister, Shabana. Due to fear of further threats, he initially did not approach the police. His father took him to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment, from where he was referred to Sion Hospital for further medical care.

Fresh Threats Inside Hospital Ward

While Shabbir was undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital, on December 4 at around 9 pm, Irfan’s mother, along with two individuals identified as Hasan and Satish Patil, allegedly visited the hospital and threatened the family with counter-cases if a complaint was filed. The following day, Irfan himself allegedly entered the hospital ward to intimidate Shabbir again.

Emergency Call Leads to Police Case

The victim eventually gathered the courage to call the 100 emergency helpline, causing Irfan to flee the premises. Following his discharge from the hospital, Shabbir approached the RCF police station. On December 23, the police officially registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Arms Act.

