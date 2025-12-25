Mumbai Crime: Major Twist In Tardeo Garden Molestation Case As 2 Men Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer

Tardeo police arrest two for allegedly assaulting and illegally detaining an on-duty assistant sub-inspector | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 25: Tardeo police have arrested two men for allegedly assaulting, abusing and illegally detaining a police officer in connection with a molestation case involving a minor girl at a garden in the Tardeo area. The development marks a major twist in the case, in which a police officer had earlier been arrested.

Accused Identified as History-Sheeters

According to Tardeo police, the arrested accused have been identified as Irfan Iqbal Sheikh (38) and Abbas Mohammed Ali Khan alias Bade alias Mohsin (29). Both were taken into custody for allegedly misbehaving with Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sanjay Rane, who was on duty at the time of the incident.

Multiple BNS Sections Invoked in FIR

Police have registered an FIR against the duo under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 353(1)(b) (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), Section 127 (wrongful confinement), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and Section 35 (right of private defence of body and property).

ASI Allegedly Assaulted While Performing Official Duty

A police official said both accused have multiple criminal cases registered against them at different police stations. According to police, the incident occurred while ASI Sanjay Rane was performing his official duties. The accused allegedly pushed him, abused him and issued death threats.

Dragged to Beat Chowky and Threatened

Despite Rane stating that he was willing to proceed to the beat chowky on his own, the accused allegedly grabbed his uniform collar and forcibly dragged him there without seeking any police assistance.

Wrongful Confinement Inside Chowky Alleged

Police further alleged that the two confined Rane inside the beat chowky by bolting it from outside, preventing him from leaving. Even inside the chowky, the accused reportedly continued to assault and abuse him and issued threats.

Police Warn of Strict Action

Considering the seriousness of the incident, legal action has been initiated against both accused. Senior police officials stated that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt law and order. Further investigation into the case is underway.

