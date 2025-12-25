FG Naik College NSS Camp Transforms Raigad Villages As Students Lead Week-Long Drive On Service, Environment And Social Awareness

For seven days, the quiet villages of Maldhunge and Dhamani in Raigad district witnessed an unusual burst of activity as nearly 100 student volunteers from F.G. Naik College, Koparkhairane, stepped out of classrooms and into the community under the National Service Scheme (NSS). |

Seven-day residential camp held in Deharang

The seven-day residential camp, organised from December 16 to 22, 2025, focused on community service, environmental awareness and social reform. Hosted at Deharang village, the camp brought together students, educators and villagers in a collective effort to address everyday civic and social challenges.

The camp was inaugurated by Narendra Mhatre, Administrative Officer of Shramik Shikshan Mandal, in the presence of college Principal Dr. Pratap Mahadik, NSS coordinator Dr. Datta Ghodke, programme officers Prof. Pramod Salunkhe and Prof. Samidha Patil, and senior staff members.

Addressing the volunteers, Dr. Mahadik underlined the role of NSS in shaping socially responsible citizens. “The purpose of this residential camp is not just service, but self-transformation. Students must understand society’s realities and respond with empathy and action,” he said, while highlighting the institution’s 25-year legacy of NSS work across Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts.

Cleanliness and plastic-free drives undertaken

Throughout the week, volunteers carried out village cleanliness drives, promoted plastic-free practices, and undertook shramdaan activities. A notable initiative was the construction of a small check dam on the Dhamani river, aimed at water conservation. Sanitation work was also carried out at the primary health centre, while a drawing competition was organised for students at the Zilla Parishad primary school to encourage creativity and environmental awareness.

Social messaging formed a key component of the camp. Through street plays, students addressed sensitive issues such as mobile phone addiction, farmer suicides, waste segregation, superstition eradication and child marriage, drawing strong engagement from villagers.

Expert sessions link learning with responsibility

Beyond physical work, the camp emphasised learning and reflection. Experts delivered talks on de-addiction, competitive examinations, youth leadership and social service through saint literature, helping students link academic learning with real-world responsibility.

As the camp concluded, volunteers returned with more than just certificates. “These seven days changed how we see society and our role in it,” said one participant, echoing the broader sentiment of the group.

By blending service, awareness and education, the F.G. Naik College NSS camp once again demonstrated how youth-led initiatives can create meaningful grassroots impact—one village at a time.

