Anger Erupts As Navi Mumbai Airport Opens Without DB Patil’s Name, Farmers And Project-Affected Families Launch Fresh Protests

Navi Mumbai: Even as the Navi Mumbai International Airport began operations amid much fanfare, strong resentment has surfaced among farmers, project-affected families and social organisations over the failure to name the airport after veteran people’s leader D.B. Patil. Protesters say repeated assurances by political leaders have gone unfulfilled, triggering fresh agitation in the region.

Unfulfilled political assurances spark agitation

On the day operations commenced, project-affected residents from Chinchpada village, located near the airport, came together to stage a protest march against the Central and State governments. Wearing black armbands, demonstrators registered their dissent, calling the launch a moment of injustice for those who sacrificed land for the project.

“Leaders promised us that when the airport becomes operational, it will be named after D.B. Patil. The airport has opened, but the promise remains unkept,” protesters alleged.

Addressing the gathering, former MLA Balaram Patil said the inauguration marked contrasting emotions. “For the government, this may be a golden day, but for project-affected families, it is a black day,” he said, accusing authorities of sidelining the contribution and sacrifices of local landowners.

Supporters highlight D.B. Patil’s legacy

Supporters of D.B. Patil argue that naming the airport after him would acknowledge his pivotal role in leading farmers’ movements during land acquisition for major infrastructure projects in Navi Mumbai. They warned that protests would intensify if the demand continues to be ignored.

“Until the airport is officially named after D.B. Patil, we will not remain silent. If required, we are prepared to launch large-scale protests, even to the extent of blocking Mumbai,” agitators said, drawing parallels with recent statewide movements.

Authorities are yet to issue an official response, while protest groups said they are preparing the next phase of their agitation.

