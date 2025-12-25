 Anger Erupts As Navi Mumbai Airport Opens Without DB Patil’s Name, Farmers And Project-Affected Families Launch Fresh Protests
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAnger Erupts As Navi Mumbai Airport Opens Without DB Patil’s Name, Farmers And Project-Affected Families Launch Fresh Protests

Anger Erupts As Navi Mumbai Airport Opens Without DB Patil’s Name, Farmers And Project-Affected Families Launch Fresh Protests

On the day operations commenced, project-affected residents from Chinchpada village, located near the airport, came together to stage a protest march against the Central and State governments. Wearing black armbands, demonstrators registered their dissent, calling the launch a moment of injustice for those who sacrificed land for the project.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Even as the Navi Mumbai International Airport began operations amid much fanfare, strong resentment has surfaced among farmers, project-affected families and social organisations over the failure to name the airport after veteran people’s leader D.B. Patil. |

Navi Mumbai: Even as the Navi Mumbai International Airport began operations amid much fanfare, strong resentment has surfaced among farmers, project-affected families and social organisations over the failure to name the airport after veteran people’s leader D.B. Patil. Protesters say repeated assurances by political leaders have gone unfulfilled, triggering fresh agitation in the region.

Unfulfilled political assurances spark agitation

On the day operations commenced, project-affected residents from Chinchpada village, located near the airport, came together to stage a protest march against the Central and State governments. Wearing black armbands, demonstrators registered their dissent, calling the launch a moment of injustice for those who sacrificed land for the project.

“Leaders promised us that when the airport becomes operational, it will be named after D.B. Patil. The airport has opened, but the promise remains unkept,” protesters alleged.

FPJ Shorts
Merry Flight-Mas: A New Era Ascends With NMIA Take Off
Merry Flight-Mas: A New Era Ascends With NMIA Take Off
PM Modi Says Abrogation Of Article 370 Fulfilled Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s Vision, Strengthened Unity, At Rashtriya Prerna Sthal Inauguration
PM Modi Says Abrogation Of Article 370 Fulfilled Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s Vision, Strengthened Unity, At Rashtriya Prerna Sthal Inauguration
Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) And BJP Seal Alliance For Vasai-Virar Civic Polls, Signalling Major Shift In Local Political Equations
Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) And BJP Seal Alliance For Vasai-Virar Civic Polls, Signalling Major Shift In Local Political Equations
Mumbai Crime: Major Twist In Tardeo Garden Molestation Case As 2 Men Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer
Mumbai Crime: Major Twist In Tardeo Garden Molestation Case As 2 Men Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer

Addressing the gathering, former MLA Balaram Patil said the inauguration marked contrasting emotions. “For the government, this may be a golden day, but for project-affected families, it is a black day,” he said, accusing authorities of sidelining the contribution and sacrifices of local landowners.

Read Also
Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) And BJP Seal Alliance For Vasai-Virar Civic Polls, Signalling Major Shift...
article-image

Supporters highlight D.B. Patil’s legacy

Supporters of D.B. Patil argue that naming the airport after him would acknowledge his pivotal role in leading farmers’ movements during land acquisition for major infrastructure projects in Navi Mumbai. They warned that protests would intensify if the demand continues to be ignored.

“Until the airport is officially named after D.B. Patil, we will not remain silent. If required, we are prepared to launch large-scale protests, even to the extent of blocking Mumbai,” agitators said, drawing parallels with recent statewide movements.

Authorities are yet to issue an official response, while protest groups said they are preparing the next phase of their agitation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Merry Flight-Mas: A New Era Ascends With NMIA Take Off

Merry Flight-Mas: A New Era Ascends With NMIA Take Off

Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) And BJP Seal Alliance For Vasai-Virar Civic Polls, Signalling Major Shift...

Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) And BJP Seal Alliance For Vasai-Virar Civic Polls, Signalling Major Shift...

Mumbai Crime: Major Twist In Tardeo Garden Molestation Case As 2 Men Arrested For Assaulting Police...

Mumbai Crime: Major Twist In Tardeo Garden Molestation Case As 2 Men Arrested For Assaulting Police...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches ‘Harit MahaCity Compost’, Converts Wet Waste Into Organic Manure

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches ‘Harit MahaCity Compost’, Converts Wet Waste Into Organic Manure

BNCMC Civic Poll Bugle Sounds As Bhiwandi Braces For 2026 Elections And The Return Of An Elected...

BNCMC Civic Poll Bugle Sounds As Bhiwandi Braces For 2026 Elections And The Return Of An Elected...