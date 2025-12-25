Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) And BJP Seal Alliance For Vasai-Virar Civic Polls, Signalling Major Shift In Local Political Equations

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & DyCM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Vasai-Virar: Politics has intensified ahead of the upcoming Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation elections. The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have announced their decision to contest the elections together.

Shiv Sena and BJP decide to contest together

A formal agreement on this alliance was reached during a joint meeting held at the BJP office in Nalasopara on Thursday. The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is expected to contest on 24 seats, while a final decision on the distribution of the remaining 3–4 seats is likely to be made soon.

The announcement of this alliance is being viewed as a significant shift in local political equations.

