Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches ‘Harit MahaCity Compost’, Converts Wet Waste Into Organic Manure

Navi Mumbai, Dec 25: In a major push towards sustainable waste management, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched its own compost brand, Harit MahaCity Compost, produced from wet waste at the Turbhe dumping ground. The civic body is currently generating 30 to 40 tonnes of organic compost every day, officials said.

Shift Towards Scientific Waste Processing

The initiative is part of NMMC’s broader strategy to scientifically process different waste streams rather than sending them to landfills. “Wet waste generated in the city is now being converted into high-quality organic compost instead of being dumped,” said the official. “This initiative reflects our commitment to environmental sustainability and circular waste management.”

Multiple Waste-Processing Projects Implemented

Apart from composting, the civic body has implemented multiple waste-processing projects. Garden waste and coconut shells are being converted into cocopeat, plastic waste is processed into industrial fuel pellets, and construction debris is recycled to manufacture paver blocks.

Compost Developed Under State Guidance

According to officials, the Harit MahaCity Compost brand has been developed under the guidance of the State Urban Development Department to promote organic manure produced from urban waste..

Compost to Benefit Farmers Across Maharashtra

“The compost meets all quality standards prescribed under the Solid Waste Management Rules and the Fertiliser Control Order,” an NMMC official said. “The manure will be supplied to farmers across Maharashtra, reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers.”

Landfill Burden Expected to Reduce

The project is expected to significantly reduce landfill burden while providing an eco-friendly solution for waste disposal and agricultural use.

