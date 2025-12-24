Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Directs Over 70 Developers To Strictly Implement Air Pollution Control Measures At Construction Sites

NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde addresses developers and architects on enforcing air pollution control measures at construction sites in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 24: Over 70 developers and architects from Navi Mumbai attended a special meeting chaired by Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, where they were directed to strictly implement air pollution control measures at construction sites across the city. The meeting emphasised on-ground enforcement of preventive actions to ensure better air quality.

Strict adherence to NMMC SOPs stressed

Dr Shinde said, “All developers must adhere to the NMMC’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) for air and noise pollution control. Departments are responsible for ensuring compliance and taking corrective action wherever necessary to maintain the city’s environmental standards.”

High Court orders and civic circulars cited

The meeting comes amid ongoing construction and redevelopment projects in Navi Mumbai, which contribute to dust, air pollution and noise due to blasting. The High Court of Mumbai, in Suo Moto Public Interest Litigation No. 3/2023, had issued orders directing measures to reduce pollution, and NMMC issued circulars in 2024 and 2025 prescribing SOPs and punitive actions.

Key measures announced include:

. Installing CCTV cameras and air quality displays at construction sites.

. Integrating air quality monitoring with a centralised dashboard for real-time reports and automated alerts.

. Establishing 55 air quality monitoring centres (AQMS) across the city.

. Weekly reporting of compliance via Google Spreadsheets to all departments.

. Enforcing worker health and safety SOPs; violations may lead to halting work or revoking permits.

. Dust and debris control during excavation, daily removal of construction waste, and completion of work within 24 hours where possible.

. Road washing twice daily on major roads to control dust instead of fogging.

. Monitoring illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste and removing unauthorised vehicles under flyovers.

. Launching special winter campaigns for dust control and road cleanliness.

