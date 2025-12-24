 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Directs Over 70 Developers To Strictly Implement Air Pollution Control Measures At Construction Sites
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: NMMC Directs Over 70 Developers To Strictly Implement Air Pollution Control Measures At Construction Sites

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Directs Over 70 Developers To Strictly Implement Air Pollution Control Measures At Construction Sites

NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde directed developers and architects to strictly enforce air and noise pollution control norms at construction sites. Measures include CCTV surveillance, AQMS deployment, road washing, waste control and strict action for violations to improve Navi Mumbai’s air quality.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde addresses developers and architects on enforcing air pollution control measures at construction sites in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 24: Over 70 developers and architects from Navi Mumbai attended a special meeting chaired by Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, where they were directed to strictly implement air pollution control measures at construction sites across the city. The meeting emphasised on-ground enforcement of preventive actions to ensure better air quality.

Strict adherence to NMMC SOPs stressed

Dr Shinde said, “All developers must adhere to the NMMC’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) for air and noise pollution control. Departments are responsible for ensuring compliance and taking corrective action wherever necessary to maintain the city’s environmental standards.”

High Court orders and civic circulars cited

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Couple Booked For Using Forged Property Papers To Secure ₹30 Lakh Home Loan
Navi Mumbai Couple Booked For Using Forged Property Papers To Secure ₹30 Lakh Home Loan
Mumbai Mayor Battle Intensifies As BJP And Sena (UBT)-MNS Draw Clear Lines Over Marathi Identity And Power In BMC
Mumbai Mayor Battle Intensifies As BJP And Sena (UBT)-MNS Draw Clear Lines Over Marathi Identity And Power In BMC
Govinda Named Shiv Sena Star Campaigner As Shinde Faction Gears Up For High-Stakes Municipal Corporation Elections Across Maharashtra
Govinda Named Shiv Sena Star Campaigner As Shinde Faction Gears Up For High-Stakes Municipal Corporation Elections Across Maharashtra
Thane Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Jay Mukhi’s Estranged Wife In ₹2 Crore Property Dispute Linked To 2016 Drug Haul Case
Thane Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Jay Mukhi’s Estranged Wife In ₹2 Crore Property Dispute Linked To 2016 Drug Haul Case

The meeting comes amid ongoing construction and redevelopment projects in Navi Mumbai, which contribute to dust, air pollution and noise due to blasting. The High Court of Mumbai, in Suo Moto Public Interest Litigation No. 3/2023, had issued orders directing measures to reduce pollution, and NMMC issued circulars in 2024 and 2025 prescribing SOPs and punitive actions.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Traffic Restrictions Imposed Near Agri-Koli Cultural Bhavan In Nerul From Dec 24...
article-image

Key measures announced include:

. Installing CCTV cameras and air quality displays at construction sites.

. Integrating air quality monitoring with a centralised dashboard for real-time reports and automated alerts.

. Establishing 55 air quality monitoring centres (AQMS) across the city.

. Weekly reporting of compliance via Google Spreadsheets to all departments.

. Enforcing worker health and safety SOPs; violations may lead to halting work or revoking permits.

. Dust and debris control during excavation, daily removal of construction waste, and completion of work within 24 hours where possible.

. Road washing twice daily on major roads to control dust instead of fogging.

. Monitoring illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste and removing unauthorised vehicles under flyovers.

. Launching special winter campaigns for dust control and road cleanliness.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Couple Booked For Using Forged Property Papers To Secure ₹30 Lakh Home Loan

Navi Mumbai Couple Booked For Using Forged Property Papers To Secure ₹30 Lakh Home Loan

Mumbai Mayor Battle Intensifies As BJP And Sena (UBT)-MNS Draw Clear Lines Over Marathi Identity And...

Mumbai Mayor Battle Intensifies As BJP And Sena (UBT)-MNS Draw Clear Lines Over Marathi Identity And...

Govinda Named Shiv Sena Star Campaigner As Shinde Faction Gears Up For High-Stakes Municipal...

Govinda Named Shiv Sena Star Campaigner As Shinde Faction Gears Up For High-Stakes Municipal...

Thane Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Jay Mukhi’s Estranged Wife In ₹2 Crore...

Thane Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Jay Mukhi’s Estranged Wife In ₹2 Crore...

VVMC Elections 2026: Media Certification Panel Formed, Prior Approval Mandatory For All Political...

VVMC Elections 2026: Media Certification Panel Formed, Prior Approval Mandatory For All Political...