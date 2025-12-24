 Navi Mumbai News: Traffic Restrictions Imposed Near Agri-Koli Cultural Bhavan In Nerul From Dec 24 To Jan 16 For NMMC Elections 2026; Check Details
Traffic and parking on parts of Palm Beach Road and its service road in Nerul will remain closed from December 24 to January 16 for NMMC Elections 2025. Restrictions apply near the Agri-Koli Cultural Bhavan, with diversions advised and emergency vehicles exempted.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai, Dec 24: Traffic movement and parking will be completely prohibited on key stretches of Palm Beach Road and the adjoining service road in Nerul from December 24 to January 16 in view of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Elections 2025, police said on Wednesday.

Restrictions to remain in force daily from December 24

The restrictions will be in force daily from 6 am on December 24 till midnight on January 16, or until the completion of the election process, as the Agri-Koli Cultural Bhavan in Sector 24, Nerul, has been designated as the central venue for election-related activities for Wards 21, 22, 23 and 24. These include nomination form distribution and acceptance, ballot box handling, strong room arrangements and vote counting.

Key stretches closed to all vehicles

As per the order, all types of vehicles will be barred from parking and entering both carriageways of Palm Beach Road between Vajirani Signal and Ramji Balu Bhagat Chowk, as well as the parallel service road from Vajirani Sports Club to Health Juice Centre. Only vehicles officially requisitioned for election duties will be allowed.

Order issued under Motor Vehicles Act

Issuing the notification under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and Additional Charge Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai, Vijay Chaudhary said the measures are necessary to ensure the smooth conduct of the election process.

Traffic regulation needed to avoid congestion

“The Agri-Koli Cultural Bhavan will be used for multiple election-related functions over an extended period. To avoid congestion and maintain law and order, strict traffic regulation is essential on the adjoining roads,” Chaudhary said.

Alternative routes suggested for motorists

Motorists have been advised to use internal roads in Sector 18, Nerul, and proceed via Palm Beach Road to reach their destinations.

Emergency services exempted from restrictions

The traffic restrictions, however, will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, government vehicles, vehicles deployed for election work and other emergency services. The traffic police have appealed to citizens to cooperate and follow diversions to avoid inconvenience.

