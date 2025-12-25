Mumbai Marks Christmas With Midnight Masses, Nativity Reflections And Call For Peace, Unity And Tenderness Across Communities

The city celebrated Christmas with prayers and a message of peace and tenderness. | Pexels Image

Archbishop leads midnight mass at Colaba

Churches held Christmas Eve services on Thursday evening. Archbishop of Bombay, John Rodrigues, led the midnight mass at the Holy Name School, Colaba. The evening started with carols, followed by the mass. The archbishop spoke about the importance of the nativity scene, the event that brought the creator to the earth as a human. He spoke his childhood days when his parents and brothers created the nativity scene out of paper mache egg trays, mud, wheat grass, and statues of sheep, building a crib to bring the scene to life.

He asked the gathering not to give up the scene that fills everyone with wonder and tenderness. "God did not come to us with might and power; he came to us as a child, tender and loving," said the archbishop, reminding that the late Pope Francis said that the nativity scene told us that the creator of the universe chose to become one of us and took our human nature and dwelt with us.

Bishop D’Souza calls for unity and sharing

In his Christmas message, Bishop Thomas D'Souza of Vasai, said that Christmas is a season of sharing. "We need to work to foster unity among humanity," said D'Souza. At the St Thomas Cathedral, Fort, the the Wild Voices Choir India performed a rendition of the national anthem at Christmas Eve before singing festive carols.

Many church communities will continue religious services and celebrations till December 31. The days following Christmas will be dedicated to children who will be receiving their first communion. At the recently restored St Andrew's Church in Bandra, there will the blessing of infants on December 29. At Our Lady of Mercy Church, Thane, the first holy communion mass for parish children will be held on the morning of December 28. Communities will host competitions to judge the best crib and Christmas tree decorations.

East Indian Catholics observe Sarvananik Krist Janmotsav

The East Indian Catholic community observed the festival as the 'Sarvananik Krist Janmotsav'. The Mobai Gaothan Panchayat organised competitions for cribs, Christmas themed decoration, an

East Indian Naataal Baazaar, a Christmas themed market. Christmas hampers, with special Christmas gifts were distributed to the needy, senior citizens an widows. The celebrations will end with the New Year's Eve services on the evening of December 31.

