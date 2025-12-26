Thane Civic Polls 2026: Senior MNS Leader Prakash Mahajan Joins Shiv Sena, Praises Eknath Shinde’s Leadership

Senior MNS leader Prakash Mahajan joins Shiv Sena in Thane in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 26: At a time when caste-based tensions were flaring across Maharashtra for two and a half years, then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde handled the situation with great skill.

Through the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund, Shinde quietly helped thousands of patients recover from serious illnesses without creating any publicity. This reflects his greatness. The people will not forget the work done by Shinde, said senior leader Prakash Mahajan while praising Shiv Sena chief leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

‘People Will Not Forget Shinde’s Work,’ Says Mahajan

Mahajan stated that Shinde is a staunch Hindutva leader who is deeply conscious of Hindu ideology. In Thane today, Mahajan joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Shinde.

Mahajan Cites Shinde’s Distinctive CM Tenure

Mahajan further said that he joined the Shiv Sena today because of his desire to work for Hindutva. He remarked that Maharashtra has seen many chief ministers who just stayed at home and did not even contest elections, but Eknath Shinde proved to be an exception. He not only stood the test but also performed very well in it, Mahajan said, praising Shinde’s tenure as Chief Minister.

Medical Assistance Fund Letters Symbol of Public Trust

Patients who recovered through assistance from the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund sent thank-you letters to Shinde, and the total weight of these letters is 100 kilograms—no Chief Minister before has shown Maharashtra such a sight. Yet, Shinde never publicised this achievement anywhere; this, Mahajan said, shows his greatness.

Praise Across Political Lines

He also mentioned that senior leader Sharad Pawar has praised Shinde’s two-and-a-half-year tenure. Despite being the head of Shiv Sena, Shinde considers himself a worker—this too reflects his greatness. Mahajan thanked Mangesh Chivate for facilitating his entry into the Shiv Sena.

Shinde Signals Shiv Sena–BJP Alliance for Civic Polls

Speaking about the upcoming municipal corporation elections, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde said that there will be a respectable alliance between Shiv Sena and the BJP, and that its final shape will be given within one or two days.

He added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given clear instructions that the alliance must happen and is personally reviewing each municipal corporation.

Attack on Rival Alliances, Confidence in Mahayuti Victory

Shiv Sena and the BJP share an ideological alliance. The NDA is in power at the Centre, and the Mahayuti government is ruling Maharashtra. Shiv Sena is carrying forward Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology.

Taking a dig at the Uddhav Thackeray–MNS alliance, Shinde said that some people are forming alliances for selfish interests, power and political survival. For the upcoming municipal elections, the Mahayuti will approach the people with Balasaheb’s ideology and a development agenda, and will win by a massive margin, Shinde expressed confidence.

He said that Mahajan is known for his calm and precise speech, and expressed confidence that Mahajan’s entry will strengthen the Shiv Sena.

