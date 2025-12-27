 Thane: Banned Tobacco Products Worth र6.48 Lakh Seized From Tempo In Kalwa; Case Registered
Thane: Banned Tobacco Products Worth र6.48 Lakh Seized From Tempo In Kalwa; Case Registered

The case has been registered against 26-year-old tempo driver, under sections 223 (disobedience to lawful order), 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), section 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc.) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
Banned Tobacco Products Worth र6.48 Lakh Seized From Tempo In Kalwa | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A team of Thane city police's Anti-Extortion Cell seized banned tobacco products worth Rs 6.48 lakh from a tempo in Thane city. The items were seized the contraband during patrolling on the Kharigaon-Mumbra toll naka road in Kalwa.

Case Registered Against Tempo Driver

According to the PTI report, a case has been registered against the 26-year-old tempo driver, identified as Safiuddin Badruddin Khan. The case has been registered under sections 223 (disobedience to lawful order), 274 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), section 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc.) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

On December 11, police seized banned gutka and other tobacco products valued at Rs 21.62 lakh from a tempo and arrested its driver in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Acting on a tip-off, the police stopped the tempo at Mastan Naka in the Manor area on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway on December 8.

Prior to that, on December 10, the Nashik department of the Food and Drug Administration took a major action in the Jail Road area and seized banned pan masala and flavoured tobacco stock worth over Rs 19 lakh. The stock, stored in two godowns, was kept for sale. A case was registered against the main accused, Jahangir Ansar Sheikh (38), at the Nashik Road Police Station.

