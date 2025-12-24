 Maharashtra: Nagpur Police Seize MD Drug Worth Over ₹53 Lakh, Arrest 2 Men From Rajasthan
Nagpur police seized 533 grams of MD (ecstasy) worth over Rs 53 lakh and arrested two men from Rajasthan’s Balotra district. Acting on a tip-off near Sangam Road, Wanadongri, the duo—Ramswaroop Bhairaram Bishnoi and Hariram Jagdish Paliwal—were caught attempting to sell the drugs. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
Maharashtra: Nagpur Police Seize MD Drug Worth Over ₹53 Lakh, Arrest 2 Men From Rajasthan | Representative Image

Nagpur: Police in Nagpur have seized MD drug valued at over Rs 53 lakh and arrested two men from Rajasthan in connection with the seizure, officials have said.

The action was taken on Tuesday after the MIDC police received inputs that two persons were planning to sell MD, commonly known as ecstasy, near Sangam Road, Wanadongri.

Two men, identified as Ramswaroop Bhairaram Bishnoi (24) and Hariram Jagdish Paliwal (31), both residents of Kalyanpur tehsil of Rajasthan's Balotra district, were then arrested from the spot, police said.

The duo was carrying 533 grams of MD, valued at over Rs 53 lakh, an official said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

