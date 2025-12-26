Mumbai Crime: Pydhonie Police Bust Interstate Drug Racket, Seize Heroin Worth ₹36.7 Crore Ahead Of New Year, 9 Arrested

Pydhonie Police Bust Interstate Drug Racket, Seize Heroin Worth ₹36.7 Crore Ahead Of New Year, 9 Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 26: Ahead of December 31, the Pydhonie Police carried out a major operation. Pydhonie Police have busted a major interstate drug trafficking racket in the Pydhonie area, seizing heroin worth over ₹36.7 crore and arresting nine accused, including six men and three women.

First Arrests at Masjid Bunder

According to police, on December 16, between 2.30 am and 6.30 pm, two men, Jalaram Natvar Thakkar (37) and Wasim Majruddin Sayyed (27), were apprehended outside Loha Bhavan, Plot No. 93, on P.D. Mello Road, Masjid Bunder (East). The duo was found in illegal possession of 326.22 grams of heroin, valued at approximately ₹1.30 crore, allegedly meant for sale and transportation.

FIR Registered Under NDPS Act

Based on a complaint lodged by the prosecution, an FIR was registered under Sections 8(c), 21(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985. Drugs and other property worth ₹1.47 crore were seized from the accused.

Trail Leads to Female Accused

During further investigation, police traced the source of the seized heroin and arrested a woman, Rubina Mohammad Sayyed Khan (30). Her interrogation revealed that the contraband belonged to another woman, Shabnam Sheikh, who was subsequently tracked through technical surveillance and arrested from Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Absconding Accused Traced

The probe revealed an extensive supply chain. Police later arrested Muskan Samrul Sheikh (19), who had been absconding since the registration of the case. She was apprehended from the Masjid Bunder area with the help of technical inputs and confidential informants.

Planned Drug Delivery Foiled

During sustained interrogation, Muskan disclosed that one Mehraban Ali regularly supplied her with heroin and was scheduled to deliver another consignment on December 24.

Acting on this tip-off, police laid a trap in the Masjid Bunder area and detained Abdul Qadir Sheikh, who arrived to deliver the drugs on Mehraban Ali’s instructions. A search conducted in the presence of panch witnesses and a forensic team led to the seizure of heroin worth ₹1.38 crore from his possession.

Massive Seizure in Andheri Raid

Further investigation led police to Andheri’s Oshiwara area, where a raid was conducted at a residence in Anand Nagar. Three men—Nawajis Ghalib Khan, Sariq Mohammad Salim Salmani, and Samad Ghalib Khan—were caught red-handed while packing heroin sachets. From the premises, police seized heroin worth a staggering ₹33.86 crore.

Total Seizure Crosses ₹36.7 Crore

So far, the Pydhonie Police have seized a total of 8.832 kg of heroin valued at ₹36.55 crore, along with ₹8.26 lakh in cash, a car worth ₹10 lakh, and 12 mobile phones valued at ₹1.40 lakh. The total value of seized property stands at approximately ₹36.74 crore.

Investigation Continues

The investigating team includes Inspector Salim Khan (Investigating Officer), PSI Sachin Lahamge, PSI Anil Vayal, and several other officers. Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining links in the drug supply network.

