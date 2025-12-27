 Mira Bhayandar Civic Polls 2026: BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Alliance Talks Remain Unresolved
Mira Bhayandar Civic Polls 2026: BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) Alliance Talks Remain Unresolved

Alliance talks between the BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) for the Mira Bhayandar civic polls remained inconclusive after a high-level meeting. While proposals have been exchanged and both sides favour a Mahayuti tie-up, seat-sharing issues continue to delay a final decision.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
No decision reached in the half-hour meeting between Minister Pratap Sarnaik and former MLA Narendra Mehta | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar, Dec 27: The suspense over the alliance between Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and the BJP for the upcoming local elections remains unresolved.

High-Level Meeting Ends Without Breakthrough

A high-level meeting was held today at the BJP office, attended by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and former MLA Narendra Mehta, but it ended without a final agreement.

Proposals Exchanged, Decision Awaited

Both leaders informed the media that they have exchanged proposals from their respective sides. While both parties have expressed their willingness to contest the elections together under the ‘Mahayuti’ banner, a final decision is expected within the next two days following discussions with their respective senior leadership.

Maharashtra Politics: Thackeray Brothers' Reunion Sparks Jubilation Among Shiv Sena-UBT & MNS...
article-image

Seat-Sharing And Local Issues Stall Agreement

According to sources, the deadlock persists as the two leaders could not reach a consensus on certain local issues and seat-sharing arrangements.

Minister Pratap Sarnaik’s visit to the BJP office specifically for alliance talks had raised expectations of a breakthrough, but the regional differences continue to stall the formal announcement.

