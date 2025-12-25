 Maharashtra Politics: Thackeray Brothers' Reunion Sparks Jubilation Among Shiv Sena-UBT & MNS Workers In Mira-Bhayandar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Politics: Thackeray Brothers' Reunion Sparks Jubilation Among Shiv Sena-UBT & MNS Workers In Mira-Bhayandar

Maharashtra Politics: Thackeray Brothers' Reunion Sparks Jubilation Among Shiv Sena-UBT & MNS Workers In Mira-Bhayandar

Shiv Sena and MNS workers in Mira-Bhayandar celebrated the reunion of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray after nearly two decades, distributing sweets, bursting firecrackers and dancing to Dhol-Tasha. Activists hailed the alliance as a victory for Marathi asmita and a potential game-changer ahead of upcoming civic and local elections.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Politics: Thackeray Brothers' Reunion Sparks Jubilation Among Shiv Sena-UBT & MNS Workers In Mira-Bhayandar | FPJ Image

Bhayandar: Following the long-awaited confirmation of the alliance between the Thackeray brothers, which had the entire state of Maharashtra watching, an atmosphere of intense enthusiasm was seen among Shiv Sena and MNS workers in the Mira-Bhayandar area. The reunion of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray after nearly two decades has triggered a wave of joy among party activists.

Against the backdrop of this historic development, Shiv Sena and MNS workers celebrated at the Golden Nest Circle in Bhayandar by distributing sweets, bursting firecrackers, and cheering in jubilation. The area resonated with slogans of "Thackeray Brothers Together." Workers were seen dancing to the traditional beats of Dhol-Tasha.

Read Also
Maharashtra Politics: AAP Releases 2nd BMC Candidate List, Takes Tally To 36
article-image

Speaking on the occasion, activists stated that the alliance of the Thackeray brothers is a victory for Marathi pride (Asmita) and will have a significant impact on upcoming elections. They expressed confidence that the coming together of both parties would increase organizational strength and help address local issues more effectively.

Meanwhile, the political ripples of this alliance are being felt across Maharashtra, including Mira-Bhayandar. This partnership is being viewed as a crucial turning point for the upcoming Municipal Corporation and other elections. The reunion of the Thackeray brothers clearly signals the emergence of new equations in state politics.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: AAP Releases 2nd BMC Candidate List, Takes Tally To 36
Maharashtra Politics: AAP Releases 2nd BMC Candidate List, Takes Tally To 36
BIG Breakthrough For Security Forces! Top Naxal Commader Ganesh Uike Carrying ₹1.1 Cr Bounty Among 6 Killed In Two Separate Encounters In Odisha
BIG Breakthrough For Security Forces! Top Naxal Commader Ganesh Uike Carrying ₹1.1 Cr Bounty Among 6 Killed In Two Separate Encounters In Odisha
Champion X (Twitter) Review: 'Superb Movie', 'Decent Watch'; Roshan Meka Starrer Impresses Netizens
Champion X (Twitter) Review: 'Superb Movie', 'Decent Watch'; Roshan Meka Starrer Impresses Netizens
Who Is Tarique Rahman? Son of Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Returns After 17 Years oF Self-Exile In UK
Who Is Tarique Rahman? Son of Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Returns After 17 Years oF Self-Exile In UK

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Politics: AAP Releases 2nd BMC Candidate List, Takes Tally To 36

Maharashtra Politics: AAP Releases 2nd BMC Candidate List, Takes Tally To 36

Local Train Vibes At Bandra Reclamation! Massive Crowd Gathers To Celebrate Christmas

Local Train Vibes At Bandra Reclamation! Massive Crowd Gathers To Celebrate Christmas

Christmas 2025: Bandra Reclamation Sees Massive Overcrowding As Mumbaikars Rush For Midnight...

Christmas 2025: Bandra Reclamation Sees Massive Overcrowding As Mumbaikars Rush For Midnight...

After Thackeray Brothers Reunite In Mumbai, Congress Feels Abandoned Amid Possible Pawar Family...

After Thackeray Brothers Reunite In Mumbai, Congress Feels Abandoned Amid Possible Pawar Family...

Navi Mumbai: War Heroes To Workers, Gautam Adani Calls NMIA Launch A Tribute To Nation Builders

Navi Mumbai: War Heroes To Workers, Gautam Adani Calls NMIA Launch A Tribute To Nation Builders