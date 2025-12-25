Maharashtra Politics: AAP Releases 2nd BMC Candidate List, Takes Tally To 36 | File Photo

Mumbai: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its second list candidates for the 2025-26 BMC elections, with 15 names. This takes the total number of candidates announced by the party to 36. Last week AAP in its first list has announced 21 candidates.

AAP in its debut in the BMC elections have decided to contest all 227 wards in Mumbai, ruling out alliance with any party.

"AAP releases it’s second list of candidates; while BJP, Congress, both the Shiv Sena factions and both NCP factions haven’t been able to finalise a single list so far. AAP candidates have hit the ground," said party leadership said.

Speaking on alliance of the Thackeray brothers, Preeti Sharma Menon, the party's Mumbai President said, “We are happy that two brothers have come together. But all we have seen is Uddhav and Raj Thackeray and the BJP’s Ashish Shelar trade barbs at each other. The Congress is as usual missing in the action. The fact is that all existing parties are status quo beneficiaries and have looted the BMC, whether as the ruling party or by being complicit as the opposition."

"None of these parties have agreed on a single list, while the Aam Aadmi Party has hit the ground with our leader Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Kaam Ki Rajniti’ and has already released two lists," Menon said.

On Tuesday, AAP released it’s list of star campaigners for the 2025-26 BMC polls, featuring the party leadership across Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat. The list of 40 campaigners includes it's national leaders including former Delhi chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and other ministers including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and others, who will campaign in Mumbai.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Statement

MP Sanjay Singh last week said, "Despite being India’s ‘Urbs Prima’, Mumbai is in a mess. BMC has a whopping Rs. 74,447 Crore annual budget- the largest in Asia. Mumbaikars pay the highest taxes in the country and yet get shoddy public services. The BMC is a cesspool of corruption and monumental ineptitude. Every political party has looted Mumbai, prioritising their selfish interests over public good."

Singh had highlighted that with just seven corporators, AAP will have a house leader and representation on all statutory committees, adding that when the party last contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, it got 5.16% of the vote share, which came to over 2,73,000 votes.

The voting for the 2025-26 BMC polls is scheduled on January 15, 2026 and counting of votes will be on January 16. The nomination papers submission for the candidate began on December 23 and will continue till December 30. The final list of candidates for all parties will be declared on January 3.

