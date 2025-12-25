Christmas 2025: Bandra Reclamation Sees Massive Overcrowding As Mumbaikars Rush For Midnight Celebrations | VIDEOS

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed a surge of festive enthusiasm on Wednesday night as a massive crowd gathered at Bandra Reclamation on Christmas Eve to soak in the holiday celebrations. Thousands of Mumbaikars and visitors thronged the area to witness elaborate decorations, lighting displays and the overall Christmas atmosphere, leading to heavy crowding and slow movement across the stretch.

Several videos showing the sea of people stuck amid the overwhelming turnout have gone viral on social media. The visuals captured packed roads, pedestrians moving shoulder to shoulder and vehicles crawling through traffic as enthusiasts made their way towards popular Christmas hotspots in Bandra. Despite the congestion, the festive mood remained high, with families, youngsters and tourists eager to be part of the celebrations.

Similar scenes were reported near Mount Mary Church and Bandra market, two of the city’s most iconic Christmas destinations. Enthusiasts were seen waiting patiently near the church premises, while shops in Bandra were bustling with last-minute Christmas shoppers picking up decorations, sweets and gifts. The entire area resonated with carols, festive lights and the buzz of celebration.

Locals described the atmosphere as both nostalgic and joyful. A resident near Mount Mary Church said, “It’s a different feeling. Coming back after such a long time, I find it more peaceful, if I may say so. Of course, there is a sense of novelty because we are visiting after a very long gap, but it has retained its charm and vibe.”

Another local highlighted the visible improvements made to the church premises this year. “It happens every year, but this year it is better than last year. The high priests who have come here have developed the church very beautifully and renovated it. Along with that, an exhibition centre has also been set up, which makes this place more memorable,” the resident said, pointing to the enhanced experience for visitors.

Regular Christmas Eve visitors also noted the lively ambience. “It’s really festive, and I come here every year on the 24th, before Christmas Eve. It has a great festive vibe with lots of new things like Santa figures and snow globes,” said another local, echoing the excitement shared by many.

