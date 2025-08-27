Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Deploys AI Surveillance For Crowd Safety; Mandal Denies 24-Hour Free Meals, Warns Against VIP Pass Scams

Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja Deploys AI-Powered CCTV For Crowd Safety And Security | X|@ians_india

Lalbaugcha Raja, the most famous Ganpati idol in Mumbai, is not just a symbol of devotion in Maharashtra but a spiritual attraction for devotees across India and abroad. Every year, millions throng to seek blessings, and this year the footfall is expected to cross 1 crore devotees, making crowd management and security a massive challenge.

AI-Powered Surveillance for Safety

To ensure smooth and safe darshan, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, in coordination with Mumbai Police, has installed 260 high-tech CCTV cameras integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) software. Unlike traditional cameras, these systems provide real-time analysis, detecting crowd surges, suspicious movements, and potential threats, instantly alerting the control room for immediate action.

Preventing Stampede-like Situations

In previous years, sudden crowd build-up often went unnoticed until chaos erupted. With AI-enabled cameras, security teams will now receive instant alerts when any location becomes overcrowded, enabling them to deploy additional personnel and prevent stampede-like situations.

Accurate Crowd Estimation

Estimating crowd numbers has always been a challenge, often leading to inadequate police deployment. AI technology now provides precise data on the number of people in queues at any given time. If the count exceeds safe limits, extra police and volunteers will be dispatched immediately, ensuring better crowd management.

Monitoring Security Deployment

These AI systems will not only track devotees but also monitor the presence of police and volunteers. If any security point is left unmanned, an automatic alert will be generated, guaranteeing that assistance is available for devotees at all times.

Facial Recognition to Identify Offenders

Festive gatherings often attract pickpockets and criminals. This year, face recognition cameras linked to a database of offenders across Maharashtra and neighboring states will scan the crowds. If any known criminal enters the mandal area, police will be alerted instantly.

Quick Alerts for Emergencies

AI cameras will also track unusual movements such as sudden line disruptions, health emergencies, or theft incidents. They will immediately notify security teams with exact location details, ensuring swift intervention.

Faith Meets Technology

Lalbaugcha Raja is not just a religious event; it is a cultural and social identity of Mumbai, drawing people of all communities. This year, the integration of AI with faith aims to provide devotees with a safe, smooth, and well-organized darshan, setting a benchmark for crowd management during mega festivals.

Clarification on Food and Rumors

Speaking to FPJ, Balasaheb Kamble, President of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, clarified that no announcement was made about providing free meals to devotees for 24 hours, nor has any such arrangement been organized at Peru Compound.

Kamble said, “Just like every year, we have made basic arrangements for food and water for devotees who stand in queues for several hours. Our volunteers have organized this, but there is no large-scale dining facility as rumored. People should not believe in such misinformation.”

Warning Against Fake Pass Scams

He also warned devotees against falling prey to scams involving VIP or VVIP passes. “Our mandal has not issued any VIP or VVIP passes, either online or offline. If anyone is trying to extort money under the pretext of offering such passes, please inform the police immediately,” Kamble added.