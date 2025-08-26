 Ganeshotsav 2025: Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Eco Visarjan App, Expands Artificial Ponds For Idol Immersion
Ganeshotsav 2025: Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Eco Visarjan App, Expands Artificial Ponds For Idol Immersion

NK Gupta
Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 09:03 PM IST
TMC launches Eco Visarjan app, expands artificial ponds for eco-friendly Ganesh idol immersion | File Photo (Representational Image)

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has urged devotees to register on its Harit Visarjan (Eco Visarjan) app to streamline the idol immersion process during Ganesh Chaturthi. Idols up to six feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds, while taller idols will be allowed in natural water bodies, in accordance with a High Court directive.

App Provides Real-Time Immersion Centre Updates

According to a civic official, the Green Immersion app has been launched to provide real-time information about nearby immersion centers. Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has appealed to citizens to use the app to register in advance and avoid long queues during visarjan.

The app will guide users to nearby artificial lakes, (immersion tanks), and mobile immersion units. It also includes directions to mobile immersion points. The app is accessible at https://ecovisrjan.com, and a QR code is available for easy access.

Artificial Ponds and Mobile Systems Increased Across City

In response to the expected demand, TMC has expanded the number of artificial ponds and mobile systems across the city.

Shadu Clay Workshops Promote Eco-Friendly Idols

The civic official also confirmed that a special idol-making workshop using Shadu clay was organized by the TMC earlier. The event saw the participation of around 1,385 students and 350 citizens. In addition, citizens conducted 25 private workshops, using clay provided by the TMC.

TMC distributed 25 tonnes of Shadu clay to idol makers free of cost, of which 17 tonnes were utilized by local artisans.

