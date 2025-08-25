Thane Municipal Corporation Forms Special Team To Monitor Illegal Constructions In Diva And Mumbra

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | File Image

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Saurabh Rao has directed the formation of a special team to monitor two key areas—Diva and Mumbra—in Thane city, in a bid to curb illegal constructions. Civic officials reported receiving multiple complaints about unauthorized structures in these areas.

Commissioner Orders Focused Monitoring

Commissioner Rao stated that the after formation of team will be tasked with investigating and monitoring such cases to prevent further illegal developments.

Large Number of Illegal Constructions Reported

According to civic officials, a significant number of unauthorized constructions have already been reported in both Diva and Mumbra. Rao emphasized that the team's efforts will focus specifically on identifying and curbing these violations.

Ganeshotsav Action Plan

During the upcoming Ganesh Utsav, the TMC will refrain from taking action against illegal residential structures. However, action will be taken against illegal commercial constructions or unoccupied buildings.

SOP Yet to Be Finalised

TMC Public Relations Officer Ravindra Manjrekar stated that while the Commissioner has ordered the creation of a special team, the standard operating procedure (SOP) is yet to be finalized. "We will work on it," he added.

Crackdown on Illegal Structures Across Thane

Commissioner Rao recently held a review meeting with ward officials to assess ongoing actions across the city. According to TMC, the civic body has launched a crackdown on illegal constructions, demolishing 227 unauthorized structures and registering 24 FIRs so far, in compliance with a High Court directive. Rao also instructed that legal action should be taken against anyone obstructing demolition efforts.

Preparations for Ganeshotsav Immersion

In preparation for Ganeshotsav and idol immersion, the Commissioner reviewed civic arrangements. Following the High Court’s guidelines, idols up to six feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds, while larger idols may be immersed in natural water bodies. In response, the TMC has increased the number of artificial ponds and mobile immersion units this year.