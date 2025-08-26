 Mumbai Traffic Update: Elphinstone Bridge To Close From September 10 For Demolition, Part Of Sewri-Worli Connector Project
Mumbai Traffic Update: Elphinstone Bridge To Close From September 10 For Demolition, Part Of Sewri-Worli Connector Project

The Mumbai Traffic Police department has confirmed that the historic Elphinstone Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic starting September 10, marking the beginning of its demolition process.

Kamal Mishra Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Historic Elphinstone Bridge in Mumbai to be demolished from September 10 as part of the Sewri-Worli Connector project | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police department has confirmed that the historic Elphinstone Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic starting September 10, marking the beginning of its demolition process.

Closure Scheduled After Ganesh Festival to Avoid Disruptions

A senior official from the traffic police department informed the Free Press Journal on Tuesday that the bridge’s closure has been carefully scheduled to begin three days after Anant Chaturdashi, following the conclusion of the Ganesh Festival’s idol immersion activities. This timing aims to minimize disruption for the large number of commuters who travel through the area during the festive period.

Past Announcements of Closure Were Deferred

However, this is not the first time that the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced the closure of the Elphinstone Bridge. Similar notifications have been issued in the past but were eventually called off at the last moment.

According to sources, the possibility of postponing the closure this time appears slim, as the demolition has become an urgent necessity. Repeated delays in finalizing the demolition date have already caused setbacks to the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project—a major infrastructure initiative designed to improve traffic flow in Mumbai.

Century-Old Bridge Built During British Era Faces Demolition

The closure of the century-old bridge, constructed in 1913 during the British era, is expected to cause significant traffic disruptions across the adjoining areas of Parel and Prabhadevi, which the bridge connects.

Sewri-Worli Connector Project to Ease Traffic Congestion

"The demolition and subsequent reconstruction of the Elphinstone Bridge form a critical part of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project—a major infrastructure initiative designed to improve traffic flow in Mumbai. The project features a 4.5-kilometer-long, four-lane divided elevated corridor that will act as a key traffic dispersal route on the Mumbai side of the Atal Setu. Once completed, the connector will link the Atal Setu seamlessly with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, enabling signal-free travel to central and south Mumbai from Navi Mumbai and significantly reducing commute times" said an official adding that the new bridge replacing the Elphinstone structure will be a modern double-decker design, aiming to enhance connectivity and meet the city’s growing transportation needs.

