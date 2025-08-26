Mumbai News: Upcoming Sewri-Worli Road Project Requires Demolition Of Prabhadevi Bridge; Residents Protest Against Traffic Disruptions

Mumbai News: Upcoming Sewri-Worli Road Projects Require Demolition Of Prabhadevi Bridge; Residents Protest Against Traffic Disruptions | File

Mumbai: Under the Sewri-Worli elevated road project aimed at connecting Atal Setu, the Prabhadevi bridge, a 125-year-old structure, is set for demolition to make way for a new double bridge. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has faced significant opposition from local residents, which has delayed the demolition initially planned for earlier this year.

The bridge is scheduled to be closed for traffic starting September 10, allowing demolition work to commence overnight. Despite this development, resistance from residents is expected to escalate as they prepare to protest against the removal and express their concerns regarding inadequate rehabilitation solutions provided for affected buildings.

Also Watch

The original plan involved the demolition of 19 buildings near the bridge for the construction of the new double bridge; however, following pushback, MMRDA altered the design, reducing the number of buildings to be demolished to two, which are still subject to rehabilitation disputes.

Residents demand comprehensive redevelopment of all 19 buildings affected by the project. Past protests in April successfully halted closure efforts, raising further tension between local communities and MMRDA.



The delays in bridge demolition and new construction have resulted in substantial financial losses for MMRDA, prompting officials to seek traffic police authorization to proceed with the bridge's closure on September 10. Local residents, voicing dissatisfaction, question how demolition can proceed without resolving their rehabilitation and housing concerns.

Leading this local pushback, Munaf Patel from Haji Noorani building stated that residents would take action to prevent bridge closure. Additionally, political factions such as the MNS Traffic Sena have warned they would support residents in street protests against the closure, indicating that community opposition to the project remains a significant hurdle.