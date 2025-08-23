Mumbai News: 16% Newborns Found Deaf In Cama Hospital Screening, Early Intervention Underway

Cama Hospital conducts newborn hearing screenings, detecting early hearing impairment in 16% of infants | File Photo

Mumbai: A health screening drive at Cama and Albless Hospital, which specializes in women and child healthcare, has revealed that 16 percent of newborns tested at the facility showed signs of hearing impairment. The screening, conducted within 48 to 72 hours of birth with the support of a private NGO, is helping doctors detect deafness early and initiate timely treatment.

152 Newborns Screened Since November 2024

Hospital Superintendent Dr. Tushar Palve said the programme began in November last year in collaboration with Integrated, a non-governmental organization working on hearing disabilities. Since then, 152 newborns have undergone screening, out of which 25 were found to be suffering from varying degrees of deafness.

“Because of early detection, these children have already started receiving treatment, which can significantly improve their chances of avoiding lifelong hearing loss,” Dr. Palve added.

Global and National Prevalence of Congenital Deafness

According to the World Health Organization, three out of every 1,000 newborns globally are hearing impaired. India’s 2011 data shows a similar pattern, with one to three cases per 1,000 births. Rising concerns about congenital deafness prompted Cama Hospital to introduce routine newborn screening last year.

OAE Test Enables Early, Painless Diagnosis

The test used for diagnosis is called OAE (Otoacoustic Emission), which is painless and requires no internal intervention. A small probe is placed in the infant’s ear, emitting sound waves. The inner ear’s hair cells respond by producing an echo, which is measured by a built-in microphone. This helps doctors quickly assess the functioning of the ear and detect any hearing deficiency.

Early Intervention Can Transform Lives

ENT specialists emphasize that congenital hearing loss is treatable if diagnosed early. Children identified with partial or complete deafness at birth can benefit from medical intervention, including cochlear implant surgery, which can restore hearing ability and transform their quality of life.

Hospital Calls for Mandatory Newborn Screening

The hospital has appealed for mandatory OAE tests for all newborns, underlining that early intervention is the key to preventing lifelong disability.