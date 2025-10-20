 Household Move Turns Costly: Movers & Packers Staff Flee With Gold Ornaments Worth ₹6.8 Lakh In Sion; Case Filed
In Sion, Mumbai, a couple’s gold jewellery worth ₹6.8 lakh went missing after movers, led by Pravin Pandey, shifted their belongings. The Mehtas discovered the theft the next day and filed a police complaint. This is the second such Mumbai movers-related theft in two months, highlighting rising cases of relocation scams.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Household Move Turns Costly: Movers & Packers Staff Flee With Gold Ornaments Worth ₹6.8 Lakh In Sion; Case Filed | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A shocking incident has come to light in Sion, where staff from a Movers and Packers company allegedly fled with gold jewellery worth ₹6.8 lakh while shifting a family’s belongings. The Sion Police have registered a case against four accused in the matter.

About The Case

Complainant Shraddha Mehta (55) and her husband Dharmesh Mehta (58) have been residing in Dosti Elite at Sion on rent since 2022. Their children work abroad. Recently, as their rental agreement expired, the couple decided to vacate the flat and move into a house owned by Dharmesh’s brother at Shanti Tower on Tamil Sangam Road, Sion.

On October 15, Shraddha Mehta contacted a man named Pravin Pandey, who offered Movers and Packers services. He sent boxes to pack their belongings, which the couple filled with household items. Shraddha and her domestic help, Vidya Sawant, had kept their gold ornaments in a travel bag. Later that day, Pandey arrived with three associates and shifted all items to the new location.

However, on October 16, while checking the luggage, the Mehtas discovered that the travel bag containing jewellery worth ₹6.8 lakh was missing. Attempts to contact Pandey failed as his phone was switched off. Realising they had been duped, Shraddha approached the Sion Police Station and lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered under Sections 3(5) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Second such incident in two months

This is the second reported case of theft involving Movers and Packers staff in Mumbai. Earlier, on September 3, workers from another logistics company allegedly stole jewellery worth ₹16 lakh while transporting household items from a woman’s residence in Bandra to Lonavala. The Bandra Police had booked four employees of the company in that case.

