Mumbai Hospitals Perform 233 Organ Transplants Since June 2022, Gleneagles Leads Private Sector

Mumbai: The city’s hospitals have collectively performed 233 organ transplants since June 2022, reflecting both growing awareness and the availability of advanced medical facilities. However, the majority of these procedures were conducted in private hospitals.

Gleneagles Hospital Tops Private Hospital List

According to official data, Gleneagles Hospital topped the list with 100 transplants, nearly half of the city’s total. It was followed by Jaslok Hospital with 44, while H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital performed 27. Bombay Hospital recorded 17 transplants, whereas Saifee Hospital (16) and Wockhardt Hospital (15) also made notable contributions.

Public Hospitals Lag Behind

Among public institutions, KEM Hospital managed just 8 transplants, underlining the challenges government hospitals face compared to private counterparts. P.D. Hinduja Hospital reported 6 transplants during the same period.

Awareness and Infrastructure Drive Growth

Healthcare experts say the steady rise in transplant surgeries highlights the impact of awareness campaigns and improved hospital infrastructure. Yet, the demand for organs continues to far outpace supply, making public participation in organ donation critical.

ZTCC Highlights Role of Recipient Families

Dr. S.K. Mathur, President of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), Mumbai, emphasized the role of recipient families in bridging the gap. “There are cases where a beneficiary’s family forgets to pledge organ donation after their patient returns to normal life. But they are the first who should come forward, as they know the true value of receiving an organ,” he said, stressing that organ donation is a collective responsibility.

Mumbai Maintains Leadership in Organ Transplants

ZTCC data shows that 102 transplants have already been carried out this year in the Mumbai zone, including 50 kidney and 31 liver transplants, supported by donations from 33 donors.

With 233 transplants in just over three years, Mumbai continues to be one of India’s leading hubs for complex organ transplant surgeries, setting benchmarks for both private and public healthcare institutions.