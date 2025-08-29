 Mumbai: Malad’s Shri Sai Darshan Mitra Mandal unveils 9.5-ft Eco-friendly Ganesha Idol Crafted With Paper, Cardboard And Nutshells
The Shri Sai Darshan Mitra Mandal in Malad has unveiled a 9.5-feet-tall Ganesha idol made from paper, cardboard, and discarded nutshells for Ganesh Chaturthi. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Shri Sai Darshan Mitra Mandal in Malad has unveiled a 9.5-feet-tall Ganesha idol made from paper, cardboard, and discarded nutshells for Ganesh Chaturthi. The idol, weighing 110 kg, was sculpted over 45 days using pistachio, almond, cashew, macadamia, and walnut shells collected from members’ homes and markets.

Eco-Friendly Ganesh Tradition

The group, celebrating the festival for 70 years, switched to eco-friendly materials in 2011, abandoning plaster of Paris for sustainable alternatives. “Every year, we come up with an unusual concept for an eco-friendly Ganesha,” said Montu Ruia, a member. The idol will be immersed at Marve Beach next week, continuing the group’s tradition of blending creativity with sustainability.

