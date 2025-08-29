 ‘Won’t Back Down Even If I’m Shot’: Manoj Jarange-Patil Begins Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan, Thousands Reach Mumbai | Videos
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai‘Won’t Back Down Even If I’m Shot’: Manoj Jarange-Patil Begins Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan, Thousands Reach Mumbai | Videos

‘Won’t Back Down Even If I’m Shot’: Manoj Jarange-Patil Begins Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan, Thousands Reach Mumbai | Videos

Upon reaching the ground, Manoj Jarange-Patil declared, “I have come here as planned, and the fast has begun. If needed, I will not rise from here until our demands are implemented. Not even bullets will make me step back. Unless we have victory, and gulal falls on our heads in celebration, we will not move from Azad Maidan.”

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Friday launched an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, vowing not to leave the protest ground until the government fulfills the community’s demands for reservation. The 43-year-old leader, who arrived in the city after a massive show of strength, was accompanied by thousands of supporters donning saffron scarves, caps, and flags.

Upon reaching the ground, Jarange declared, “I have come here as planned, and the fast has begun. If needed, I will not rise from here until our demands are implemented. Not even bullets will make me step back. Unless we have victory, and gulal falls on our heads in celebration, we will not move from Azad Maidan.”

The activist urged his followers to maintain discipline and peace during the agitation. “No violence, no vandalism, no stone-pelting. Cooperate with the police. No one should drink, no one should create a nuisance. Do not do anything that will make our society bow its head in shame,” Jarange told the crowd, while stressing that the agitation must remain non-violent.

Read Also
Mumbai At Standstill: Coastal Road, Eastern Freeway, CSMT Choked As Maratha Morcha Protestors...
article-image

'Vacate Mumbai In 2 Hours,' Jarange Tells Protestors

FPJ Shorts
BRABU 3rd Semester UG Exam Result Declared; Here's How To Download
BRABU 3rd Semester UG Exam Result Declared; Here's How To Download
Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar's Brother SLAMS Amaal Mallik Over ₹20 Lakh Business Claim, Says 'Gift Mein Aake Nahi...' – VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar's Brother SLAMS Amaal Mallik Over ₹20 Lakh Business Claim, Says 'Gift Mein Aake Nahi...' – VIDEO
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Emphasizes Akhand Bharat, Unity Through Ancestors, Sanskriti, And Motherland In Delhi Lecture
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Emphasizes Akhand Bharat, Unity Through Ancestors, Sanskriti, And Motherland In Delhi Lecture
Viral! Harbhajan Singh & S Sreesanth's 'Slapgate' Video From IPL 2008 Released By Lalit Modi After 18 Years
Viral! Harbhajan Singh & S Sreesanth's 'Slapgate' Video From IPL 2008 Released By Lalit Modi After 18 Years

Amid the swelling numbers at Azad Maidan, Jarange made an unusual appeal. He asked part of the gathering to vacate Mumbai within two hours and move towards Navi Mumbai’s Vashi area. “The rains have begun, and we don’t want protestors to face hardship in the city. Some of you can continue the agitation at Vashi, while the rest stay here. Mumbai must not be inconvenienced,” he said.

Jarange’s firm stance was coupled with a renewed warning to the government. “We will not leave until the implementation of our demands. The government did not cooperate earlier, which is why we had to come to Mumbai. Now that permission has been granted, we will also extend cooperation, but only if our rights are secured,” he declared.

5 Key Demands Of Maratha Morcha

The activist has listed five key demands: recognition of Marathas and Kunbis as one, implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara/Bombay Gazetteers, inclusion of extended relatives where Kunbi lineage is established, withdrawal of all cases against Maratha protestors and reservation within the framework of law.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Won’t Back Down Even If I’m Shot’: Manoj Jarange-Patil Begins Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan,...

‘Won’t Back Down Even If I’m Shot’: Manoj Jarange-Patil Begins Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan,...

Maratha Kranti Morcha In Mumbai: First Visuals Of Manoj Jarange-Patil Show Him Paying Respects To...

Maratha Kranti Morcha In Mumbai: First Visuals Of Manoj Jarange-Patil Show Him Paying Respects To...

Maharashtra Governor And NDA Vice-Presidential Candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, Visits Shree...

Maharashtra Governor And NDA Vice-Presidential Candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, Visits Shree...

Mumbai At Standstill: Coastal Road, Eastern Freeway, CSMT Choked As Maratha Morcha Protestors...

Mumbai At Standstill: Coastal Road, Eastern Freeway, CSMT Choked As Maratha Morcha Protestors...

Mumbai: Malad’s Shri Sai Darshan Mitra Mandal unveils 9.5-ft Eco-friendly Ganesha Idol Crafted...

Mumbai: Malad’s Shri Sai Darshan Mitra Mandal unveils 9.5-ft Eco-friendly Ganesha Idol Crafted...