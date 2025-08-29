‘Won’t Back Down Even If I’m Shot’: Manoj Jarange-Patil Begins Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan, Thousands Reach Mumbai | Videos

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Friday launched an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, vowing not to leave the protest ground until the government fulfills the community’s demands for reservation. The 43-year-old leader, who arrived in the city after a massive show of strength, was accompanied by thousands of supporters donning saffron scarves, caps, and flags.

Upon reaching the ground, Jarange declared, “I have come here as planned, and the fast has begun. If needed, I will not rise from here until our demands are implemented. Not even bullets will make me step back. Unless we have victory, and gulal falls on our heads in celebration, we will not move from Azad Maidan.”

The activist urged his followers to maintain discipline and peace during the agitation. “No violence, no vandalism, no stone-pelting. Cooperate with the police. No one should drink, no one should create a nuisance. Do not do anything that will make our society bow its head in shame,” Jarange told the crowd, while stressing that the agitation must remain non-violent.

'Vacate Mumbai In 2 Hours,' Jarange Tells Protestors

Amid the swelling numbers at Azad Maidan, Jarange made an unusual appeal. He asked part of the gathering to vacate Mumbai within two hours and move towards Navi Mumbai’s Vashi area. “The rains have begun, and we don’t want protestors to face hardship in the city. Some of you can continue the agitation at Vashi, while the rest stay here. Mumbai must not be inconvenienced,” he said.

Jarange’s firm stance was coupled with a renewed warning to the government. “We will not leave until the implementation of our demands. The government did not cooperate earlier, which is why we had to come to Mumbai. Now that permission has been granted, we will also extend cooperation, but only if our rights are secured,” he declared.

5 Key Demands Of Maratha Morcha

The activist has listed five key demands: recognition of Marathas and Kunbis as one, implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara/Bombay Gazetteers, inclusion of extended relatives where Kunbi lineage is established, withdrawal of all cases against Maratha protestors and reservation within the framework of law.