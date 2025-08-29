'Please Stay At Home' Say Netizens To Devotees Visiting Lalbaugcha Raja; Here's What They Don't Tell You About Taking Darshan Of Iconic Pandal

Every year during Ganesh Chaturthi, millions of devotees flock to Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai’s most iconic Ganpati pandal, with hopes of receiving blessings from “Navasacha Raja” – the king who grants wishes. For many, standing in the serpentine queues for hours or even days is seen as an act of devotion. The atmosphere is charged with chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya, and the faith in Bappa’s darshan keeps spirits high despite the overwhelming crowd.

When devotion turns risky

But along with the devotion comes a pressing concern, the massive crowd that often turns uncontrollable. Queues stretch for several kilometers, creating suffocating, stampede-like situations. This year is no different. Videos and posts circulating on social media highlight the struggles of devotees waiting for hours. One Instagram user even urged, “Old people, people with heart disease and kids should definitely not come. Please take online darshan.”

Anger over management and VIP queues

Every year, the management faces backlash for inadequate arrangements despite being well aware of the lakhs of devotees visiting the pandal. Complaints pour in about the VIP Darshan queues being just as long and chaotic. Many netizens express frustration: “VIP should be banned. God is not going to bless more to the person who pays more.” Another echoed the sentiment, “Why visit Bappa at Lalbaug when Bappa is everywhere?”

Netizens share hard truths

The frustration isn’t just about long queues, but also about fairness. Devotees complain of karyakartas pushing aside ordinary visitors to let in their own relatives. A user warned, “We might again see a stampede situation. Please be a regular temple visitor and pray at a nearby prana pratishthit Ganesh temple. Less stress and more chants equals more benefits.”

Faith with responsibility

The enthusiasm during Ganesh Utsav is understandable, Lalbaugcha Raja has a magnetic pull unlike any other pandal. But faith should not come at the cost of safety. Netizens are urging devotees to prioritise their well-being and that of their families, and to think twice before venturing into the massive crowds. After all, Bappa’s blessings are not confined to one pandal, they are everywhere.