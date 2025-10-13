Chef Vikas Khanna Remembers Sister Radha As He Transforms James Beard House For Diwali Dinner: Says, 'Tonight I Felt Her Presence'

New York’s vibrant culinary scene shimmered with festive warmth this Diwali as Michelin-starred Chef Vikas Khanna transformed the prestigious James Beard House into a sanctuary of Indian flavours, emotions, and memories. Against the golden hues of autumn, Khanna’s “Diwali Dinner” wasn’t just about food, it was a journey of love, legacy, and remembrance dedicated to his late sister, Radha.

A Homecoming two decades in the making

For most chefs, cooking at the James Beard House-a revered landmark often called the holy grail of American gastronomy, is a career milestone. But for Vikas Khanna, this moment went far beyond professional triumph. It was deeply personal and spiritual.

Back in 2004, a young Khanna first stepped into that very kitchen, eager and hopeful. By his side stood his sister, Radha, his sous chef and his biggest cheerleader. “She was the first person who told me, ‘One day, you’ll represent our nation, prepare yourself,’” Khanna once recalled. Those words, spoken in that kitchen, came full circle this Diwali, twenty years later.

A diwali of light, love, and legacy

With the soft glow of diyas, the scent of saffron and cardamom, and music that echoed nostalgia, Khanna’s Diwali dinner captured the essence of Indian festivity in every sense. The event celebrated Indian culture through cuisine, a culinary poem blending the artistry of Rangoli-inspired plating, the comfort of home-style spices, and the finesse of haute cuisine.

“Tonight, I felt her presence in every smile, every spark of Diwali,” the chef shared, reflecting on Radha’s memory. Each dish told a story, of hope, heritage, and homecoming.

Bridging cultures through cuisine

The James Beard Foundation, known for championing diversity and culinary excellence, once again opened its kitchen to the vibrant flavours of India. “They give a platform and a voice to dreamers like me,” Khanna said, expressing gratitude for the opportunity. His dinner represented how Indian gastronomy continues to rise in global recognition, weaving together tradition and modernity.

From the texture of ghee to the delicate aroma of spices, every detail reflected Khanna’s philosophy, cooking not just with skill, but with soul.

Beyond the kitchen: The legacy of Radha and ‘Bungalow’

Khanna’s journey has always been rooted in sentiment. His sister Radha, who passed away in 2022, remains the emotional compass behind much of his work. Her spirit continues to inspire him, not just as a chef, but as a storyteller through food.

Beyond his global accolades and Michelin stars, Khanna continues to nurture his vision through his restaurant ‘Bungalow’ in New York, which celebrates regional Indian cuisine with a modern touch. His work stands as a bridge between India’s culinary heritage and the world’s evolving fine dining culture.