Diwali Travel: 5 Budget-Friendly Destinations In India Under ₹30,000 That Will Take Your Breath Away

As India glows in festive lights, many crave a short yet refreshing escape. Diwali is an ideal time to unwind, explore, and soak in the beauty of India without straining your wallet. From hills and beaches to heritage towns, here are five budget-friendly destinations that offer rich experiences at affordable prices.

Saputara, Gujarat

Perched in the Sahyadris, Saputara is Gujarat’s only hill station, making it a perfect quiet getaway. During Diwali, the cool climate and misty hills create a dreamy backdrop. Don’t miss Saputara Lake for boating, Sunrise and Sunset Points for views, and the Artist Village, known for tribal Warli art and bamboo crafts.

Ideal Duration: 2-3 days

Budget: ₹5,000-₹8,000 per person

Why Visit: Lush greenery, peaceful weather, and affordable hotels make it ideal for a short festive break.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

If you seek spirituality with a dash of thrill, Rishikesh is your place. Witness the magical Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat, meditate at Parmarth Niketan, or feel the rush with river rafting and bungee jumping. The view of the Laxman Jhula lit up during Diwali is a sight to remember.

Ideal Duration: 3-4 days

Budget: ₹6,000-₹9,000 per person

Why Visit: Affordable stays, rejuvenating spiritual vibe, and adventure-filled days.

Gokarna, Karnataka

For those who love the sea but dislike crowds, Gokarna is a blissful alternative to Goa. With beaches like Om Beach, Kudle Beach, and Paradise Beach, it’s perfect for beach hopping and relaxation. Visit the Mahabaleshwar Temple, join a yoga session by the sea, or dine at quaint beach cafés.

Ideal Duration: 3-5 days

Budget: ₹7,000-₹10,000 per person

Why Visit: Unspoiled beaches, budget hostels, and a tranquil vibe make it perfect for both solo travelers and couples.

Hampi, Karnataka

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is a treasure trove of ancient temples and ruins from the Vijayanagara Empire. Explore the Vittala Temple, Virupaksha Temple, and climb Matanga Hill for a panoramic sunset. The landscape dotted with boulders and palm groves feels almost otherworldly.

Ideal Duration: 3 days

Budget: ₹6,000-₹9,000 per person

Why Visit: Great for history buffs, backpackers, and those who enjoy culture without overspending.

Munnar, Kerala

If you want a serene mountain retreat, Munnar is perfect. Surrounded by rolling tea plantations, it offers stunning views and cool weather. Visit the Eravikulam National Park, Echo Point, and Tea Museum. The aroma of fresh tea and spice gardens makes it even more enchanting.

Ideal Duration: 3-4 days

Budget: ₹8,000-₹12,000 per person

Why Visit: Affordable stays, lush greenery, and perfect weather make it a romantic and family-friendly destination.