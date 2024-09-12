Mumbai: Lalbaug Cha Raja From 1934 To 2024, Visuals Go Viral On Social Media

Lalbaug Cha Raja From 1934 To 2024 | X/MUMBAI NEWS

The Lalbaug Cha Raja, an iconic Ganesh pandal in Mumbai which attracts lakhs of people every Ganesh Utsav, was established nearly a decade ago. The rare photos of the Bappa installed here in the early days of establishment have surfaced online alongside the recent vibrant images from the pandal. The visuals show the transformation of the Ganpati idols over the years and offers devotees with a view of Bappa's look from 1934 to date.

From its humble beginnings in 1934 to its present-day grandeur, the bunch of photos feature this renowned Ganesh idol.

Watch video

𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗮𝗹𝗯𝗮𝘂𝗴𝗰𝗵𝗮 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟭𝟵𝟯𝟰 𝘁𝗼 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 | Viral clip source unknown pic.twitter.com/9d0E27cHIL — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) September 12, 2024

Lalbaug Cha Raja transformation through the years

Over the decades, the Lalbaug Cha Raja has evolved from a local event to a major cultural celebration, attracting devotees and visitors from all over India and beyond to witness the huge idol of Ganpati Bappa and seek his blessings. The video which is going on social media covers how the idol has transformed over time, taking a close look of the unique looks Bappa had embraced during the years of Ganesh Utsav in the past.

Mix of B/W and vibant pics go viral

The viral video opens by showing the recent celebration from the Mumbai's much-visited pandal and soon lists down the photos from 1934 to 2024. It offers a mix of black and white pictures and the recent colour photographs of the idol.

91st Ganesh Utsav in 2024

In 2024, Lalbaug cha Raja marks his 91st year of Ganesh Utsav. The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvjanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is located in the Lalbaug area of the city and it attracts countless devotees during the 10-day festival period. This year, the virat darshan or the first look of Bappa here took place on September 5, followed by opening the doors for general public to touch the feet of Ganpati Bappa on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi.