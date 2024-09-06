Lalbaug Cha Raja 2024 Photos: Invoke Blessings Of Mumbai's Much-Loved Ganpati Bappa

By: Rahul M | September 06, 2024
The much-loved Lalbaugcha Raja Public Ganeshotsav Mandal opened the doors for the early darshan of Bappa on Thursday.
Vijay Goel
The visuals from the pandal showed Ganpati Bappa beautifully adorned with golden ornaments and wearing the shades of maroon.
X/Lalbaug Cha Raja
The enchanting look of the Ganpati idol left thousands of people mesmerisedd as stood in front of Him invoking His blessings.
Of the total four hands of the Ganpati installed here, one of the hands showed Bappa showering blessings on his devotees.
Lalbaug Cha Raja, notably, appeared to carry a Sudarshan chakra in another hand.
The third hand was rested on His lap as He sat there on His majestic throne and the fourth one was depicted holding a weapon.
The golden crown was studded with precious stones, enhancing the overall look of Bappa.
Months ahead of the first look being unveiled to devotees, the holy foot of the Lord was worshipped in a Paul Puja ritual.
X/Lalbaug Cha Raja
This year marks the 91st celebration of the grand Ganesh Utsav of Lalbaug Cha Raja.
X/Lalbaug Cha Raja
