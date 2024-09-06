GSB Ganpati Pics: Take Darshan Of Mumbai's Richest Ganpati Bappa

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2024
GSB Ganpati Bappa gave His first darshan to devotees on September 5. He was adorned with 66kg of gold and 330+ kg of silver.
Mumbai's richest Ganesh pandal marked the start of its festive celebrations with the 'virat darshan' event held on Thursday night.
Thousands of people queued to take the blessings of this Ganpati Bappa located at the King Circle area in Mumbai. They were heard chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" to welcome Him to the pandal this year.
As the curtains went off, all eyes were focused on the majestic idol of Lord Ganesh and His enchanting looks.
The idol was decked up with a crown made up of precious metals and stones and carried an impressive embellishment on the trunk.
Bappa at the GSB pandal wore a long golden garland around his neck, which happened to be one of the many ornaments he was adorned with.
The Ganpati pandal marks its 70th year in 2024 and looks forward to welcomes devotees round the clock.
The mukh darshan is open 24x7, while other darshan and sevas run between 6.30 am to 11 pm on the four days. In the wake of visarjan arrangements, the darshan line would be closed early on the last day, September 11.
All images clicked by FPJ photographer Vijay Goel.
