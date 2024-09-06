Mumbai: City's GSB Seva Mandal Unveils First Look Of Its Ganpati Bappa; See Majestic Pics Of Lord Ganesha

GSB Seva Mandal: First look of Ganpati Bappa this year | VIJAY GOHIL

The GSB Seva Mandal formed by the Gowd Saraswat Brahman in Mumbai unveiled the first look of Ganpati Bappa at the ‘muhurat’ of 8.24 pm on Thursday. As the curtains went off, the 'virat darshan' showed the Lord Ganesha mesmerizingly adorned with 66 kgs of gold and over 330 kgs of silver ornaments.

Bappa was decked up with precious jewels and flowers - from His majestic crown to His long trunk and to His blessed feet.The event started with a prayer and was witnessed by thousands of people. The celebration was enhanced with energetic dhol beats.

It was held in the presence of Lok Sabha Member Anil Desai, police officials, invitees, and trust authorities.In 2024, GSB Ganpati marks its 70th year of celebrating the festival. The mandal looks forward to welcoming around one lakh devotees each day.

"We welcome every devotee in the city to our pandal to take the darshan of Maha Ganpati this Saturday onwards. The mukh darshan would be open 24x7. The pujas and main darshan line would be open between 6.30-11 on the initial four days and till evening on the visarjan day,” said Vijay Kamath, treasurer and former chairman of GSB Seva Mandal, an allegiance to Dharamapeetha Sri Kashi Math Samasthan at Varanasi.

"Every devotee would be provided with prasadam including coconut and appam," he added while mentioning that the mandal would also carry out annadanam service for all. It was learned that the Maha Ganpati idol installed is an eco-friendly one, made up of 'shaad maati'.

Situated in the King Circle area of Mumbai, this sarvajanik Ganesh pandal is the city's richest and one of the oldest. The pandal has secured an insurance cover of whooping 400.58 crore rupees this year. Here, the installed idol is worshipped for a period of five days starting from the auspicious day of Ganesh Chathurthi on September 7. Once opened, devotees can seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa round the clock. The last day for darshan would be September 11.