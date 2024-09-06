 Mumbai: City's GSB Seva Mandal Unveils First Look Of Its Ganpati Bappa; See Majestic Pics Of Lord Ganesha
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: City's GSB Seva Mandal Unveils First Look Of Its Ganpati Bappa; See Majestic Pics Of Lord Ganesha

Mumbai: City's GSB Seva Mandal Unveils First Look Of Its Ganpati Bappa; See Majestic Pics Of Lord Ganesha

Bappa was decked up with precious jewels and flowers - from His majestic crown to His long trunk and to His blessed feet.The event started with a prayer and was witnessed by thousands of people. The celebration was enhanced with energetic dhol beats.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 12:55 AM IST
article-image
GSB Seva Mandal: First look of Ganpati Bappa this year | VIJAY GOHIL

The GSB Seva Mandal formed by the Gowd Saraswat Brahman in Mumbai unveiled the first look of Ganpati Bappa at the ‘muhurat’ of 8.24 pm on Thursday. As the curtains went off, the 'virat darshan' showed the Lord Ganesha mesmerizingly adorned with 66 kgs of gold and over 330 kgs of silver ornaments.

Bappa was decked up with precious jewels and flowers - from His majestic crown to His long trunk and to His blessed feet.The event started with a prayer and was witnessed by thousands of people. The celebration was enhanced with energetic dhol beats.

It was held in the presence of Lok Sabha Member Anil Desai, police officials, invitees, and trust authorities.In 2024, GSB Ganpati marks its 70th year of celebrating the festival. The mandal looks forward to welcoming around one lakh devotees each day.

VIJAY GOHIL

VIJAY GOHIL

VIJAY GOHIL

VIJAY GOHIL

VIJAY GOHIL

VIJAY GOHIL

VIJAY GOHIL

VIJAY GOHIL

"We welcome every devotee in the city to our pandal to take the darshan of Maha Ganpati this Saturday onwards. The mukh darshan would be open 24x7. The pujas and main darshan line would be open between 6.30-11 on the initial four days and till evening on the visarjan day,” said Vijay Kamath, treasurer and former chairman of GSB Seva Mandal, an allegiance to Dharamapeetha Sri Kashi Math Samasthan at Varanasi.

FPJ Shorts
‘Dar Hai Hum Bolenge Toh…’: Kumar Sanu Slams Tollywood Celebs For Not Speaking On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; VIDEO
‘Dar Hai Hum Bolenge Toh…’: Kumar Sanu Slams Tollywood Celebs For Not Speaking On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; VIDEO
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term

VIJAY GOHIL

"Every devotee would be provided with prasadam including coconut and appam," he added while mentioning that the mandal would also carry out annadanam service for all. It was learned that the Maha Ganpati idol installed is an eco-friendly one, made up of 'shaad maati'.

Read Also
Mumbai: First Look Of Lalbaugcha Raja Unveiled Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Watch VIDEO
article-image

Situated in the King Circle area of Mumbai, this sarvajanik Ganesh pandal is the city's richest and one of the oldest. The pandal has secured an insurance cover of whooping 400.58 crore rupees this year. Here, the installed idol is worshipped for a period of five days starting from the auspicious day of Ganesh Chathurthi on September 7. Once opened, devotees can seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa round the clock. The last day for darshan would be September 11.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: WR Announces Major 10-Hour Traffic Block On September 7-8, 52 Local Train To Be Cancelled;...

Mumbai: WR Announces Major 10-Hour Traffic Block On September 7-8, 52 Local Train To Be Cancelled;...

Mumbai: City's GSB Seva Mandal Unveils First Look Of Its Ganpati Bappa; See Majestic Pics Of Lord...

Mumbai: City's GSB Seva Mandal Unveils First Look Of Its Ganpati Bappa; See Majestic Pics Of Lord...

Amber Dalal Case: Key Dubai Property Documents Seized In Fresh ED Searches In Mumbai And Kolkata

Amber Dalal Case: Key Dubai Property Documents Seized In Fresh ED Searches In Mumbai And Kolkata

Badlapur: Man Opens Fire At 2 People Inside Railway Station Over Money Dispute; Shocking Video...

Badlapur: Man Opens Fire At 2 People Inside Railway Station Over Money Dispute; Shocking Video...

Mumbai: CERT-In Issues Alert Against ‘Quishing’ Fraud

Mumbai: CERT-In Issues Alert Against ‘Quishing’ Fraud