'Aur Baccha Paida Karegi?': Pregnant Woman Forced To Deliver On Hospital Floor In Haridwar, Doctor Terminated After Shocking Video Goes Viral

'Aur Bacha Paida Karegi?': Pregnant Woman Forced To Deliver On Hospital Floor In Haridwar, Doctor Terminated After Shocking Video Goes Viral |

Uttarakhand: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttarakhand's Haridwar, where a pregnant woman was forced to deliver her child on the hospital floor after being allegedly denied admission and medical assistance by staff at a women’s hospital. The incident, which took place late Tuesday night, has sparked outrage after a video of the ordeal surfaced on social media.

ये वीडियो उत्तराखंड के हरिद्वार में जिला महिला अस्पताल का बताया जा रहा है जहां एक गर्भवती महिला को भर्ती करने से इनकार कर दिया गया, जिसके चलते उसने अस्पताल के फर्श पर तड़पते हुए बच्चे को जन्म दिया।



परिजनों का आरोप है कि ड्यूटी पर तैनात महिला डॉक्टर ने गर्भवती को यह कहते हुए… pic.twitter.com/4XOcEFXEtG — Sujata Paul - India First (Sujata Paul Maliah) (@SujataIndia1st) October 1, 2025

A video circulating online shows the woman screaming in pain on the ground, supported only by an elderly relative, while no hospital staff appear nearby. The disturbing visuals have fueled widespread criticism of the hospital’s handling of the case.

Details Of The Shocking Incident

According to family members, the woman, from a poor background, arrived at the hospital around 9:30 pm, complaining of severe labour pains. However, the on-duty doctor allegedly refused to admit her, claiming that deliveries were not conducted at the facility. Left without support, the woman writhed in pain on the hospital floor for hours before giving birth at around 1:30 am in full public view. No medical staff were seen assisting her during the delivery, the family alleged.

Soni, a relative who arrived the next morning, narrated the ordeal. “They did not even allow her to lie on a bed. After the delivery, one of the nurses sarcastically asked her, ‘Mazaa aaya? Aur baccha paida karegi?’ Who says such things? If something had happened to the baby, who would have taken responsibility?” Soni said, as quoted by India Today. She also demanded strict action against those responsible.

Action Taken By Hospital Authorities

Haridwar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. R.K. Singh confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated. “I have taken a preliminary report from the Women’s Hospital and am awaiting a detailed written version. The woman was brought in around 9:30 pm and delivered at 1:30 am in the emergency room. The authenticity of the viral video is being verified. However, if any negligence is confirmed, strict action will be taken,” he said, according to the report.

Dr. Singh also confirmed that the contractual doctor on night duty, identified as Dr. Sonali, has been terminated from service. Additionally, two nurses on duty have been issued official notices for their alleged roles in the incident.